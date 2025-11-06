Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results; Provides Fiscal 2026 Outlook

BALTIMORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA, UA) released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on September 30, 2025. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). This press release includes references to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures detailed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section below.

"We delivered results ahead of our prior outlook this quarter and are encouraged to see signs of brand momentum in North America - an important milestone in our turnaround," said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank. "With our strategy, operating model, and go-to-market approach firmly in place, we're staying disciplined and focused. The response from consumers and partners reflects this execution, driven by stronger product, sharper storytelling, and a renewed belief in the Under Armour brand."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Review

Revenue decreased 5 percent to $1.3 billion (down 6 percent currency neutral). North American revenue declined 8 percent to $792 million, while international revenue grew 2 percent to $551 million (down 1 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue in EMEA increased 12 percent (up 7 percent currency neutral), decreased 14 percent in Asia-Pacific (down 14 percent currency neutral), and grew 15 percent in Latin America (up 14 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue decreased 6 percent to $775 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue declined 2 percent to $538 million. Revenue from owned and operated stores remained steady, while eCommerce revenue decreased 8 percent and accounted for 28 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the quarter. Apparel revenue decreased 1 percent to $936 million; footwear revenue declined 16 percent to $264 million; and accessories revenue decreased 3 percent to $113 million.

decreased 5 percent to $1.3 billion (down 6 percent currency neutral). Gross margin declined by 250 basis points to 47.3 percent, mainly due to supply chain headwinds, driven by increased tariffs, and a less favorable channel and regional mix. Gains from foreign exchange and pricing helped offset some of these impacts.

declined by 250 basis points to 47.3 percent, mainly due to supply chain headwinds, driven by increased tariffs, and a less favorable channel and regional mix. Gains from foreign exchange and pricing helped offset some of these impacts. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 12 percent to $582 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses, which exclude approximately $4 million in transformation expenses related to the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, increased 9 percent to $577 million. Adjusted SG&A in last year's second quarter included a $27 million benefit from the insurance recovery of prior period legal fees. The absence of this benefit in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 accounted for roughly 5 percentage points of the year-over-year growth. The rest of the increase was mainly due to higher marketing expenses caused by timing shifts, leading to most of last year's spending occurring in the second half.

expenses increased 12 percent to $582 million. expenses, which exclude approximately $4 million in transformation expenses related to the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, increased 9 percent to $577 million. Adjusted SG&A in last year's second quarter included a $27 million benefit from the insurance recovery of prior period legal fees. The absence of this benefit in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 accounted for roughly 5 percentage points of the year-over-year growth. The rest of the increase was mainly due to higher marketing expenses caused by timing shifts, leading to most of last year's spending occurring in the second half. Restructuring charges totaled $32 million.

totaled $32 million. Operating income was $17 million. Excluding transformation expenses and restructuring charges, adjusted operating income was $53 million.

was $17 million. Excluding transformation expenses and restructuring charges, was $53 million. Net loss was $19 million. Adjusted net income was $15 million.

was $19 million. was $15 million. Diluted loss per share was $0.04. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.04.

was $0.04. was $0.04. Inventory declined 6 percent to $1.0 billion.

declined 6 percent to $1.0 billion. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $396 million. During the quarter, using the net proceeds from issuing the Senior Notes due 2030, along with borrowings from the company's revolving credit facility and existing cash on hand, the company satisfied and discharged its $600 million Senior Notes due 2026. The funds were placed into a restricted investment account to cover all remaining principal and interest payments on those notes. As of September 30, 2025, the company had $200 million in borrowings outstanding under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Share Buyback Program

Under Armour repurchased $25 million of its Class C common stock in the second quarter, retiring 5.2 million shares. As of September 30, 2025, a total of 18 million shares had been repurchased for $115 million as part of a three-year, $500 million program approved by the Board of Directors in May 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan

In May 2024, Under Armour announced a restructuring plan aimed at improving the company's financial and operational efficiencies. The plan is estimated to cost up to $160 million, with up to $90 million expected to be cash-related and as much as $70 million projected as non-cash charges. By the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2026, the plan had resulted in the company recording $103 million in restructuring and impairment charges, as well as $44 million in other related transformational expenses. Of the total $147 million incurred so far, $82 million is cash related and $65 million is non-cash related. The company expects that the remaining charges outlined in the updated restructuring plan will be recognized by the end of fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Compared to fiscal 2025, key highlights of the company's outlook for fiscal year 2026 include:

Revenue is expected to decrease 4 to 5 percent. This includes anticipated high-single-digit percentage declines in North America and Asia-Pacific, and a high-single-digit percentage increase in EMEA.

is expected to decrease 4 to 5 percent. This includes anticipated high-single-digit percentage declines in North America and Asia-Pacific, and a high-single-digit percentage increase in EMEA. Gross margin is expected to decline 190 to 210 basis points, mainly due to higher U.S. tariffs, along with unfavorable channel and regional mix. Positive impacts from foreign currency exchange, product mix, and pricing are expected to partially offset these declines.

is expected to decline 190 to 210 basis points, mainly due to higher U.S. tariffs, along with unfavorable channel and regional mix. Positive impacts from foreign currency exchange, product mix, and pricing are expected to partially offset these declines. SG&A expenses are expected to decrease by a mid-teens percentage rate. Excluding transformation expenses related to the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, along with last year's litigation settlement expenses and impairment charges, adjusted SG&A is projected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, mainly driven by lower marketing costs, restructuring savings, and other cost management initiatives.

expenses are expected to decrease by a mid-teens percentage rate. Excluding transformation expenses related to the company's Fiscal 2025 Restructuring Plan, along with last year's litigation settlement expenses and impairment charges, is projected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate, mainly driven by lower marketing costs, restructuring savings, and other cost management initiatives. Operating income is expected to range from $19 million to $34 million. Excluding expected restructuring charges and transformation expenses, adjusted operating income is forecasted to be between $90 million and $105 million.

is expected to range from $19 million to $34 million. Excluding expected restructuring charges and transformation expenses, is forecasted to be between $90 million and $105 million. Diluted loss per share is expected to be from $0.15 to $0.17. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be from $0.03 to $0.05.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its second quarter fiscal 2026 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be streamed live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release discusses "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as the company's "adjusted" forward-looking estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Management believes this information is valuable for investors seeking to compare the company's operational results across different periods, as it provides clearer insight into its underlying performance by excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial data removes fluctuations caused by foreign currency exchange rates. Adjusted financial measures exclude the effects of the company's litigation settlement expense (and related insurance recoveries) and the company's fiscal year 2025 restructuring plan, its associated charges, and related tax effects. Management states these adjustments are not essential to the company's core operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the supplemental financial information accompanying this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation; they should be considered alongside the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, future financial condition or results of operations, growth prospects and strategies, potential restructuring efforts (including the scope, anticipated charges and costs, the timing of these measures, and the anticipated benefits of our restructuring initiatives), expectations related to promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, foreign currency effects, the impact of global economic conditions including changes in trade policy and inflation on our results of operations, liquidity and use of capital resources, the development and introduction of new products, the execution of marketing strategies, benefits from significant investments, and impacts from litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain. We cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions (such as rising inflation and potential impacts of changes and uncertainties related to government fiscal, monetary, tax and trade policies) that could influence overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflicts; and the effects of changes in the global trade environment, such as the imposition of new tariffs and countermeasures thereto, on our profitability; increased competition that may cause us to lose market share, lower product prices or significantly increase marketing efforts; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and supply chain (including labor); our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business; changes in the financial health of our customers; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative, and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer preferences and demand for our products and to effectively manage our inventory; our ability to successfully execute any restructuring plans and achieve expected benefits; loss of key customers, suppliers, or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to successfully manage or achieve expected outcomes from significant transactions and investments; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively meet regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations with respect to sustainability and social matters; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation, or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; the impact of global or regional public health emergencies on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; and our potential exposure to and the financial impact of litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect unanticipated events.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

% of Net

Revenues

2024

% of Net

Revenues

2025

% of Net

Revenues

2024

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,333,380

100.0 %

$ 1,399,023

100.0 %

$ 2,467,448

100.0 %

$ 2,582,688

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 702,796

52.7 %

702,891

50.2 %

1,290,368

52.3 %

1,323,881

51.3 % Gross profit 630,584

47.3 %

696,132

49.8 %

1,177,080

47.7 %

1,258,807

48.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 581,632

43.6 %

519,840

37.2 %

1,111,977

45.1 %

1,357,157

52.5 % Restructuring charges 31,906

2.4 %

3,212

0.2 %

44,734

1.8 %

28,298

1.1 % Income (loss) from operations 17,046

1.3 %

173,080

12.4 %

20,369

0.8 %

(126,648)

(4.9) % Interest income (expense), net (8,605)

(0.6) %

(1,747)

(0.1) %

(12,656)

(0.5) %

597

- % Other income (expense), net (942)

(0.1) %

(3,420)

(0.2) %

(5,637)

(0.2) %

(6,150)

(0.2) % Income (loss) before income taxes 7,499

0.6 %

167,913

12.0 %

2,076

0.1 %

(132,201)

(5.1) % Income tax expense (benefit) 25,940

1.9 %

(2,136)

(0.2) %

23,282

0.9 %

3,013

0.1 % Income (loss) from equity method investments (373)

- %

333

- %

(220)

- %

170

- % Net income (loss) $ (18,814)

(1.4) %

$ 170,382

12.2 %

$ (21,426)

(0.9) %

$ (135,044)

(5.2) %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock $ (0.04)





$ 0.39





$ (0.05)





$ (0.31)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C common stock $ (0.04)





$ 0.39





$ (0.05)





$ (0.31)



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock





























Basic 428,350





432,225





427,736





433,950



Diluted 428,350





435,685





427,736





433,950





UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands) NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change North America $ 791,502

$ 863,345

(8.3) %

$ 1,461,821

$ 1,572,605

(7.0) % EMEA 317,679

283,178

12.2 %

566,286

510,070

11.0 % Asia-Pacific 179,175

207,661

(13.7) %

342,561

389,497

(12.1) % Latin America 53,814

46,941

14.6 %

108,389

111,350

(2.7) % Corporate Other (1) (8,790)

(2,102)

(318.2) %

(11,609)

(834)

(1,292.0) % Total net revenues $ 1,333,380

$ 1,399,023

(4.7) %

$ 2,467,448

$ 2,582,688

(4.5) %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Wholesale $ 775,050

$ 825,993

(6.2) %

$ 1,424,100

$ 1,506,506

(5.5) % Direct-to-consumer 538,136

550,336

(2.2) %

1,001,611

1,030,549

(2.8) % Net Sales 1,313,186

1,376,329

(4.6) %

2,425,711

2,537,055

(4.4) % License revenues 28,984

24,796

16.9 %

53,346

46,467

14.8 % Corporate Other (1) (8,790)

(2,102)

(318.2) %

(11,609)

(834)

(1,292.0) % Total net revenues $ 1,333,380

$ 1,399,023

(4.7) %

$ 2,467,448

$ 2,582,688

(4.5) %

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Apparel $ 936,483

$ 947,188

(1.1) %

$ 1,683,075

$ 1,704,980

(1.3) % Footwear 263,626

312,760

(15.7) %

529,481

623,149

(15.0) % Accessories 113,077

116,381

(2.8) %

213,155

208,926

2.0 % Net Sales 1,313,186

1,376,329

(4.6) %

2,425,711

2,537,055

(4.4) % Licensing revenues 28,984

24,796

16.9 %

53,346

46,467

14.8 % Corporate Other (1) (8,790)

(2,102)

(318.2) %

(11,609)

(834)

(1,292.0) % Total net revenues $ 1,333,380

$ 1,399,023

(4.7) %

$ 2,467,448

$ 2,582,688

(4.5) %



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. (Unaudited; in thousands) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

% of Net

Revenues (1)

2024

% of Net

Revenues (1)

2025

% of Net

Revenues (1)

2024

% of Net

Revenues (1) North America $ 137,956

17.4 %

$ 217,259

25.2 %

$ 259,393

17.7 %

$ 365,148

23.2 % EMEA 52,601

16.6 %

51,595

18.2 %

92,244

16.3 %

72,051

14.1 % Asia-Pacific 28,075

15.7 %

34,214

16.5 %

42,778

12.5 %

44,149

11.3 % Latin America 4,596

8.5 %

12,171

25.9 %

11,202

10.3 %

27,342

24.6 % Corporate Other (2) (206,182)

NM

(142,159)

NM

(385,248)

NM

(635,338)

NM Income (loss) from operations $ 17,046

1.3 %

$ 173,080

12.4 %

$ 20,369

0.8 %

$ (126,648)

(4.9) %



(1) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM). (2) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the company's operating segments but managed through its central foreign exchange risk management program. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the company's central supporting functions.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)





September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 395,991

$ 501,361 Accounts receivable, net

688,476

675,822 Inventories

1,037,166

945,836 Restricted investments

604,065

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

218,085

206,078 Total current assets

2,943,783

2,329,097 Property and equipment, net

605,321

645,147 Operating lease right-of-use assets

372,791

384,341 Goodwill

495,027

487,632 Intangible assets, net

4,758

5,224 Deferred income taxes

306,218

286,160 Other long-term assets

171,580

163,270 Total assets

$ 4,899,478

$ 4,300,871 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 599,439

$ - Accounts payable

470,311

429,944 Accrued expenses

328,398

348,747 Customer refund liabilities

134,957

146,021 Operating lease liabilities

137,402

130,050 Other current liabilities

66,643

54,381 Total current liabilities

1,737,150

1,109,143 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

589,783

595,125 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

573,158

574,277 Other long-term liabilities

143,709

132,048 Total liabilities

3,043,800

2,410,593 Total stockholders' equity

1,855,678

1,890,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,899,478

$ 4,300,871

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)



Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (21,426)

$ (135,044) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 56,245

65,565 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss 4,178

(14,535) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3,932

2,598 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 29,052

3,679 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 1,330

1,107 Stock-based compensation 25,013

28,468 Deferred income taxes (20,456)

(6,400) Changes in reserves and allowances (1,794)

(607) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (15,240)

31,461 Inventories (86,416)

(144,058) Prepaid expenses and other assets (25,524)

23,950 Other non-current assets (20,783)

9,428 Accounts payable 58,045

73,733 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (29,414)

(107,102) Customer refund liability (10,862)

5,671 Income taxes payable and receivable 33,142

(6,323) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (20,978)

(168,409) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (55,851)

(91,503) Purchase of restricted investment (601,235)

- Sale of MyFitnessPal platform -

50,000 Sale of MapMyFitness platform -

8,000 Purchase of UNLESS COLLECTIVE, Inc, net of cash acquired (500)

(9,788) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (657,586)

(43,291) Cash flows from financing activities





Common stock repurchased (25,000)

(40,000) Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility 600,000

- Repayment of long-term debt -

(80,919) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (7,736)

(8,399) Excise tax paid on repurchases of common stock (743)

- Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 1,174

1,314 Payments of debt financing costs (7,233)

(1,388) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 560,462

(129,392) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,822

14,023 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (115,280)

(327,069) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 515,051

876,917 End of period $ 399,771

$ 549,848

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated in accordance with GAAP to

currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. For further information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP

financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.

CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (4.7) %

(4.5) % Foreign exchange impact (1.1) %

(0.7) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (5.8) %

(5.2) %







North America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (8.3) %

(7.0) % Foreign exchange impact - %

0.1 % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (8.3) %

(6.9) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 12.2 %

11.0 % Foreign exchange impact (5.1) %

(4.4) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 7.1 %

6.6 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP (13.7) %

(12.1) % Foreign exchange impact (0.7) %

(0.4) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (14.4) %

(12.5) %







Latin America





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 14.6 %

(2.7) % Foreign exchange impact (1.0) %

4.0 % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP 13.6 %

1.3 %







Total International





Net revenue growth (decline) - GAAP 2.4 %

0.6 % Foreign exchange impact (3.0) %

(1.9) % Currency neutral net revenue growth (decline) - Non-GAAP (0.6) %

(1.3) %

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in

accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further

information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 581,632

$ 519,840

$ 1,111,977

$ 1,357,157 Add: Impact of litigation settlement -

12,954

-

(261,046) Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses (4,445)

(2,724)

(12,703)

(11,381) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 577,187

$ 530,070

$ 1,099,274

$ 1,084,730

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 17,046

$ 173,080

$ 20,369

$ (126,648) Add: Impact of litigation settlement -

(12,954)

-

261,046 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 31,906

3,212

44,734

28,298 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 4,445

2,724

12,703

11,381 Adjusted income from operations $ 53,397

$ 166,062

$ 77,806

$ 174,077

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net income (loss) $ (18,814)

$ 170,382

$ (21,426)

$ (135,044) Add: Impact of litigation settlement -

(12,954)

-

261,046 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 31,906

3,212

44,734

28,298 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 4,445

2,724

12,703

11,381 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (2,250)

(32,250)

(12,157)

(30,911) Adjusted net income $ 15,287

$ 131,114

$ 23,854

$ 134,770

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The table below presents the reconciliation of the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations in

accordance with GAAP to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further

information regarding the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04)

$ 0.39

$ (0.05)

$ (0.31) Add: Impact of litigation settlement -

(0.03)

-

0.60 Add: Impact of restructuring charges 0.07

0.01

0.10

0.06 Add: Impact of restructuring-related transformational expenses 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes -

(0.08)

(0.02)

(0.07) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.04

$ 0.30

$ 0.06

$ 0.31

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

Outlook for the Year Ending March 31, 2026

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The tables below reconcile the company's condensed consolidated statement of operations, in accordance with GAAP,

to specific adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. For further information regarding the

company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION



Year Ending March 31, 2026

Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 19

$ 34 Add: Impact of charges under 2025 restructuring plan 71

71 Adjusted income from operations $ 90

$ 105

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Year Ending March 31, 2026

Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.17)

$ (0.15) Add: Impact of charges under 2025 restructuring plan, net of tax 0.20

0.20 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.03

$ 0.05

UNDER ARMOUR, INC. COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Factory House

180

180 Brand House

16

16 North America total doors

196

196









Factory House

185

177 Brand House

66

73 International total doors

251

250









Factory House

365

357 Brand House

82

89 Total doors

447

446

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.