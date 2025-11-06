BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 November 2025 were:

662.72p Capital only

675.40p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 24,500 Ordinary shares on 5th November 2025, the Company has 75,081,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,128,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.