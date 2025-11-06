Stagwell Inc. Reports Results For The Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Q3 YoY Revenue Growth of 4%, Q3 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 6%

Q3 YoY Net Revenue Growth excluding Advocacy of 10%, Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth of 12%, Marketing Services Net Revenue Growth of 9%

Q3 Net Income Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $25 million; Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million; Q3 Adjusted EBITDA ex. Advocacy YoY Growth of 23% to $103 million

Q3 EPS of $0.09; Adjusted EPS of $0.24

YTD Increase in Cash Flow from Operations of $100 million Over Prior Year Period

Net New Business of $122 million in Q3; LTM Net New Business of $472 million

Announced a Groundbreaking Partnership with Palantir

Guidance for 2025 of Total Net Revenue Growth of ~8%; Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS:

Q3 Revenue of $743 million, an increase of 4% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue of $2,102 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period;

Q3 Revenue ex. Advocacy of $686 million, an increase of 12% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue ex. Advocacy of $1,947 million, an increase of 7% versus the prior year period;

Q3 Net Revenue of $615 million, an increase of 6% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue of $1,777 million, an increase of 7% versus the prior year period;

Q3 Net Revenue ex. Advocacy of $578 million, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue ex. Advocacy of $1,672 million, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period;

Q3 Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $25 million versus $3 million in the prior year period; YTD Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $16 million versus a Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $1 million in the prior year period;

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million, an increase of 3% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $288 million, flat versus the prior year period;

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% on net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16% on net revenue;

Q3 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.09 versus $0.03 in the prior year period; YTD Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.04 versus $(0.01) in the prior year period;

Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.24 versus $0.22 in the prior year period; YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.53 versus $0.53 in the prior year period;

YTD Net Cash provided by Operating Activities of $31 million versus net cash used in Operating Activities of $69 million in the prior year period;

Net new business of $122 million in the third quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $472 million

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, said, "With double-digit growth in non-advocacy work, strong organic growth in nearly all areas, enhanced cash flow and increased non-advocacy margin, this quarter again demonstrates how Stagwell is a winner in an industry undergoing significant transformation. Our newly announced partnership with Palantir is yet another example of how Stagwell is a leader in the application of AI for marketing."

Ryan Greene, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "While achieving significant growth, we're successfully trimming our costs. An active focus on labor efficiency and cost discipline resulted in a 19% adjusted EBITDA margin, and drove an impressive 9% year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS to $0.24, even with the cyclical advocacy pullback. The momentum we've built through the third quarter gives us confidence in a strong finish to the year."

Financial Outlook

2025 financial guidance is as follows:

Total Net Revenue growth of ~8%

Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $460 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion in excess of 45%

Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88

Guidance includes anticipated impact from acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2025 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: "Organic net revenue growth" and "Organic net revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's current period reported revenue as the impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present an amount equal to the entity's current year net revenue for the same period during which we didn't own the entity in the prior year as the impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) the diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding is calculated as (a) the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the shares of Class C Common Stock as if converted to shares of Class A Common Stock if not yet included because they were anti-dilutive. Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated and actual operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "ability," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "better," "build," "consider," "continue," "could," "develop," "drive," "enhance," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "future," "grow," "guidance," "improve," "intend," "likely," "maintain," "may," "ongoing,", "outlook," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions, including the effect of changing tariff and other trade policies, inflation and other macroeconomic factors that could affect the Company or its clients;

demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests, deferred acquisition consideration and profit interests;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively;

the Company's ability to identify and complete acquisitions or other strategic transactions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into the Company's operations, retain key employees, and realize cost savings, synergies and other related anticipated benefits within the expected time period;

the Company's ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

the Company's use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;

adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that recent or future changes in tax laws, potential changes to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations that may result in increased tax costs;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the business combination that formed the Company in August 2021, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");

the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company's internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;

the Company's ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other economic and geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East), terrorist activities, natural disasters, public health events and tariff and trade policies;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2024 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2025, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 742,998

$ 711,281

$ 2,101,556

$ 2,052,508 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 470,937

457,018

1,342,240

1,340,456 Office and general expenses 166,422

176,440

528,845

507,916 Depreciation and amortization 44,260

36,044

127,635

112,881 Impairment and other losses 466

-

466

1,715

682,085

669,502

1,999,186

1,962,968 Operating Income 60,913

41,779

102,370

89,540 Other income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (25,196)

(23,781)

(72,007)

(68,279) Foreign exchange, net (366)

1,312

(484)

(2,301) Other, net (2,032)

249

(2,143)

(825)

(27,594)

(22,220)

(74,634)

(71,405) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 33,319

19,559

27,736

18,135 Income tax expense 9,555

5,691

13,950

9,441 Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 23,764

13,868

13,786

8,694 Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (1)

(4)

18

503 Net income 23,763

13,864

13,804

9,197 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests 856

(10,593)

2,637

(10,173) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 24,619

$ 3,271

$ 16,441

$ (976) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:













Basic $ 0.10

$ 0.03

$ 0.08

$ (0.01) Diluted $ 0.09

$ 0.03

$ 0.04

$ (0.01) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 255,952

108,198

210,139

111,436 Diluted 259,583

112,190

266,773

111,436

















SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (amounts in thousands)





Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2024

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic (1)

Total Change

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2025

Organic

Total











Marketing Services $ 225,411

$ 989

$ 4,970

$ 14,724

$ 20,683

$ 246,094

6.5 %

9.2 % Digital Transformation 85,270

(99)

4,356

5,849

10,106

95,376

6.9 %

11.9 % Media & Commerce 145,558

1,109

2,782

4,708

8,599

154,157

3.2 %

5.9 % Communications 112,563

214

7,291

(23,576)

(16,071)

96,492

(20.9) %

(14.3) % The Marketing Cloud 11,443

416

14,567

756

15,739

27,182

6.6 %

137.5 % Eliminations (52)

-

-

(4,727)

(4,727)

(4,779)

NM

NM

$ 580,193

$ 2,629

$ 33,966

$ (2,266)

$ 34,329

$ 614,522

(0.4) %

5.9 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (amounts in thousands)





Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2024

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic (1)

Total Change

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2025

Organic

Total











Marketing Services $ 658,175

$ 1,473

$ 2,916

$ 52,303

$ 56,692

$ 714,867

7.9 %

8.6 % Digital Transformation 239,613

(275)

8,196

27,444

35,365

274,978

11.5 %

14.8 % Media & Commerce 439,783

1,651

2,675

(12,254)

(7,928)

431,855

(2.8) %

(1.8) % Communications 303,890

162

29,002

(47,948)

(18,784)

285,106

(15.8) %

(6.2) % The Marketing Cloud 25,823

455

53,523

(1,032)

52,946

78,769

(4.0) %

NM Eliminations (245)

-

-

(8,492)

(8,492)

(8,737)

NM

NM

$ 1,667,039

$ 3,466

$ 96,312

$ 10,021

$ 109,799

$ 1,776,838

0.6 %

6.6 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Organic Net Revenue.

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Marketing

Services

Digital

Transformation

Media &

Commerce

Communications

The

Marketing

Cloud

Corporate

&

Eliminations

Total Net Revenue $ 246,094

$ 95,376

$ 154,157

$ 96,492

$ 27,182

$ (4,779)

$ 614,522 Billable costs 51,101

8,334

20,581

48,455

5

-

128,476 Revenue 297,195

103,710

174,738

144,947

27,187

(4,779)

742,998



























Billable costs 51,101

8,334

20,581

48,455

5

-

128,476 Staff costs 144,354

62,123

91,365

56,650

18,763

13,955

387,210 Administrative costs 27,919

6,981

22,966

12,516

3,663

(2,253)

71,792 Unbillable and other costs, net 17,227

387

15,196

2,245

5,883

-

40,938 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 56,594

25,885

24,630

25,081

(1,127)

(16,481)

114,582



























Stock-based compensation 4,346

934

1,005

1,594

200

4,567

12,646 Depreciation and amortization 13,012

5,932

7,332

6,363

6,455

5,166

44,260 Deferred acquisition consideration (500)

1,874

1,413

(3,716)

(12,419)

-

(13,348) Impairment and other losses -

-

-

222

244

-

466 Other items, net (1) 2,241

432

3,780

1,624

1,196

372

9,645 Operating income (loss) $ 37,495

$ 16,713

$ 11,100

$ 18,994

$ 3,197

$ (26,586)

$ 60,913

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Marketing

Services

Digital

Transformation

Media &

Commerce

Communications

The

Marketing

Cloud

Corporate

&

Eliminations

Total Net Revenue $ 714,867

$ 274,978

$ 431,855

$ 285,106

$ 78,769

$ (8,737)

$ 1,776,838 Billable costs 124,590

17,210

47,793

135,109

16

-

324,718 Revenue 839,457

292,188

479,648

420,215

78,785

(8,737)

2,101,556



























Billable costs 124,590

17,210

47,793

135,109

16

-

324,718 Staff costs 421,226

184,886

269,318

172,273

53,683

35,356

1,136,742 Administrative costs 86,433

19,599

67,097

37,042

13,531

(927)

222,775 Unbillable and other costs, net 60,230

1,151

43,833

6,910

17,178

-

129,302 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 146,978

69,342

51,607

68,881

(5,623)

(43,166)

288,019



























Stock-based compensation 15,069

3,081

3,065

6,760

541

15,627

44,143 Depreciation and amortization 40,141

17,250

21,626

19,349

17,436

11,833

127,635 Deferred acquisition consideration (4,784)

7,729

2,942

(4,879)

(10,919)

-

(9,911) Impairment and other losses -

-

-

222

244

-

466 Other items, net (1) 3,296

1,493

10,030

3,686

2,448

2,363

23,316 Operating income (loss) $ 93,256

$ 39,789

$ 13,944

$ 43,743

$ (15,373)

$ (72,989)

$ 102,370

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Marketing

Services

Digital

Transformation

Media &

Commerce

Communications

The

Marketing

Cloud

Corporate

&

Eliminations

Total Net Revenue $ 225,411

$ 85,270

$ 145,558

$ 112,563

$ 11,443

$ (52)

$ 580,193 Billable costs 42,264

3,022

14,037

72,102

-

(337)

131,088 Revenue 267,675

88,292

159,595

184,665

11,443

(389)

711,281



























Billable costs 42,264

3,022

14,037

72,102

-

(337)

131,088 Staff costs 139,694

56,384

88,390

55,518

8,887

13,106

361,979 Administrative costs 26,825

5,036

20,171

11,668

3,505

2,351

69,556 Unbillable and other costs, net 15,435

368

16,357

2,848

2,481

-

37,489 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 43,457

23,482

20,640

42,529

(3,430)

(15,509)

111,169



























Stock-based compensation 6,001

2,617

1,359

3,394

363

3,201

16,935 Depreciation and amortization 13,572

5,536

6,509

4,473

2,679

3,275

36,044 Deferred acquisition consideration (151)

1,265

(6,948)

6,778

(384)

-

560 Other items, net (1) 3,047

509

7,821

1,850

43

2,581

15,851 Operating income (loss) $ 20,988

$ 13,555

$ 11,899

$ 26,034

$ (6,131)

$ (24,566)

$ 41,779

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items.

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Marketing

Services

Digital

Transformation

Media &

Commerce

Communications

The

Marketing

Cloud

Corporate

&

Eliminations

Total Net Revenue $ 658,175

$ 239,613

$ 439,783

$ 303,890

$ 25,823

$ (245)

$ 1,667,039 Billable costs 124,196

9,363

82,180

170,067

-

(337)

385,469 Revenue 782,371

248,976

521,963

473,957

25,823

(582)

2,052,508



























Billable costs 124,196

9,363

82,180

170,067

-

(337)

385,469 Staff costs 407,948

166,965

265,576

162,715

21,024

35,257

1,059,485 Administrative costs 74,293

15,707

61,509

33,689

9,659

11,396

206,253 Unbillable and other costs, net 53,176

788

46,244

7,958

5,547

-

113,713 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 122,758

56,153

66,454

99,528

(10,407)

(46,898)

287,588



























Stock-based compensation 15,002

8,102

4,399

5,467

648

5,308

38,926 Depreciation and amortization 40,426

16,813

24,149

13,544

9,309

8,640

112,881 Deferred acquisition consideration 2,000

3,690

(6,453)

9,097

(384)

-

7,950 Impairment and other losses 1,500

-

-

-

-

215

1,715 Other items, net (1) 10,372

2,889

15,113

3,457

542

4,203

36,576 Operating income (loss) $ 53,458

$ 24,659

$ 29,246

$ 67,963

$ (20,522)

$ (65,264)

$ 89,540

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

SCHEDULE 8 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders and adjusted net income

$ 24,619

$ 38,147

$ 62,766













Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding

259,583

-

259,583 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$ 0.09





$ 0.24













Adjustments to Net income Amortization





$ 38,707



Impairment and other losses





466



Stock-based compensation





12,646



Deferred acquisition consideration





(13,348)



Other items, net





11,928











50,399



Adjusted tax expense





(12,252)











$ 38,147





(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 9 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 16,441

$ 131,430

$ 147,871 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders

(6,637)

-

(6,637) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income

$ 9,804

$ 131,430

$ 141,234













Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

214,557

-

214,557 Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding

52,216

-

52,216 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding

266,773

-

266,773













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$ 0.04





$ 0.53













Adjustments to Net Income Amortization





$ 107,281



Impairment and other losses





466



Stock-based compensation





44,143



Deferred acquisition consideration





(9,911)



Other items, net





25,599











167,578



Adjusted tax expense





(36,148)











$ 131,430





(1)See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 10 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 3,271

$ 19,762

$ 23,033 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

-

36,060

36,060 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

$ 3,271

$ 55,822

$ 59,093













Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

112,190

-

112,190 Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding

-

151,649

151,649 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding

112,190

151,649

263,839













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$ 0.03





$ 0.22













Adjustments to Net income Amortization





$ 28,659



Stock-based compensation





16,935



Deferred acquisition consideration





560



Other items, net





15,851











62,005



Adjusted tax expense





(15,615)











46,390



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





9,432











$ 55,822

















Allocation of adjustments to Net income











Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders





$ 19,762

















Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs





26,628



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





9,432











36,060











$ 55,822





(1)See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 11 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024



GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (976)

$ 58,177

$ 57,201 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

-

83,442

83,442 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income

$ (976)

$ 141,619

$ 140,643













Diluted - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

111,436

-

111,436 Weighted average number of shares of Class C Common Stock outstanding

-

151,649

151,649 Diluted - Weighted average number of shares outstanding

111,436

151,649

263,085













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$ (0.01)





$ 0.53













Adjustments to Net income (loss) Amortization





$ 91,870



Impairment and other losses





1,715



Stock-based compensation





38,926



Deferred acquisition consideration





7,950



Other items, net





36,576











177,037



Adjusted tax expense





(41,268)











135,769



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





5,850











$ 141,619

















Allocation of adjustments to Net income











Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders





$ 58,177

















Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs





77,592



Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





5,850











83,442











$ 141,619





(1)See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted Diluted EPS.

SCHEDULE 12 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,238

$ 131,339 Accounts receivable, net 777,947

716,415 Expenditures billable to clients 150,255

173,194 Other current assets 170,011

114,200 Total Current Assets 1,230,451

1,135,148 Fixed assets, net 64,895

72,706 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 217,398

219,400 Goodwill 1,597,312

1,554,146 Other intangible assets, net 851,487

836,783 Deferred tax assets 250,360

46,926 Other assets 49,992

43,112 Total Assets $ 4,261,895

$ 3,908,221 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

("RNCI"), AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 408,149

$ 449,347 Accrued media 206,753

245,883 Accruals and other liabilities 275,227

265,356 Advance billings 375,768

294,609 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 56,774

60,195 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 53,569

51,906 Total Current Liabilities 1,376,240

1,367,296 Long-term debt 1,526,291

1,353,624 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 23,478

50,209 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 227,540

245,397 Deferred tax liabilities 53,497

47,239 Long-term tax receivable agreement liability 223,600

25,493 Other liabilities 52,179

33,646 Total Liabilities 3,482,825

3,122,904 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 8,589

8,412 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity





Common shares - Class A 254

115 Common shares - Class C -

2 Paid-in capital 741,702

343,647 Retained earnings 29,542

11,740 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,451)

(23,773) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 749,047

331,731 Noncontrolling interests 21,434

445,174 Total Shareholders' Equity 770,481

776,905 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,261,895

$ 3,908,221

SCHEDULE 13 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 13,804

$ 9,197 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 44,143

38,926 Depreciation and amortization 127,635

112,881 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest 51,208

58,052 Impairment and other (gains) losses (3,063)

1,715 Deferred income taxes 3,216

(3,446) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration (9,911)

7,950 Other, net 1,319

6,371 Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable (3,477)

(6,212) Expenditures billable to clients 26,266

(15,705) Other assets (53,377)

(9,068) Accounts payable (57,306)

(94,160) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (117,118)

(121,647) Advance billings 67,964

23,984 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases (59,414)

(63,956) Deferred acquisition related payments (1,176)

(14,112) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,713

(69,230) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capitalized software (45,315)

(19,320) Capital expenditures (26,338)

(16,728) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,179)

(23,781) Other (2,927)

(6,656) Net cash used in investing activities (80,759)

(66,485) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (1,412,000)

(1,176,000) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,586,326

1,492,000 Shares repurchased and cancelled (105,183)

(101,249) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,018)

(23,583) Payment of deferred consideration (16,103)

(28,721) Purchase of noncontrolling interest -

(3,316) Debt financing and other costs (3,795)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 44,227

159,131 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,718

2,654 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 899

26,070 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 131,339

119,737 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 132,238

$ 145,807

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.