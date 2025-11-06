OTC Markets Group Welcomes SUN SILVER LTD. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced SUN SILVER LTD. (ASX: SS1; OTCQX: SSLVF), an Australian exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. SUN SILVER LTD. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

SUN SILVER LTD. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SSLVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Sun Silver Managing Director, Andrew Dornan, said:

"Commencing trading on the OTCQX represents a major step forward in Sun Silver's U.S. growth strategy. Our Nevada-based Maverick Springs Project is ideally positioned to benefit from growing recognition of silver's critical role in clean energy and technology supply chains.

Trading on the OTCQX provides U.S. investors with direct access to the largest preproduction primary silver deposit in the United States."

About SUN SILVER LTD.

Sun Silver Limited is an Australian exploration company focused on its flagship Maverick Springs Project in Nevada, USA. The project covers ~4,800 acres across Elko and White Pine Counties and hosts a large Mineral Resource of 479.8 Moz AgEq (68.3 g/t AgEq), including 296.5 Moz silver and 2.16 Moz gold, upgraded in March 2025.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

