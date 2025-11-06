Anzeige
Dow Jones News
06.11.2025 13:39 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
06-Nov-2025 / 12:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
  
 
(The "Company") 
  
 
Notification of Transactions by 
 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and 
 
Persons Closely Associated with them 

1.      Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them 
 
a)      Name                        Richard Boléat 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position / status                  Non-executive Director/PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification / amendment          Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                        M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
b)      LEI                         549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                  Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument 
                                  
a)        
                                
       Identification Code 
                                GB00BFYYL325 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction               Purchase of Shares 
 
                                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                GBP0.9425     10,200

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 05.11.2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 407421 
EQS News ID:  2225228 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2225228&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2025 07:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
