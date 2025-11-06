EQS-News: DeFi Technologies Inc.
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce a successful trade executed by its specialized arbitrage trading desk, DeFi Alpha, generating a return of approximately $3.2 million which is expected to be realized over three years if the trade is held to maturity and the SOL token price remains constant at approximately $167 per token. The total sum of DeFi Alpha trades for 2025 thus far is $27 million.
This latest arbitrage trade underscores DeFi Alpha's ability to capitalize on market inefficiencies with precision and scale. The resulting gains will be reflected in the Company's Q4 2025 financial statements, further strengthening DeFi Technologies' financial position.
"Digital Asset Treasuries have absorbed or delayed a significant share of arbitrage opportunities over the past year, but that dynamic is starting to shift," said Stefan Hanssen, Chief Investment Officer of Valour Inc. "As mNAVs compress and investor demand for new DATs cools, we're seeing market inefficiencies reemerge across both centralized and decentralized venues. This latest trade reinforces our confidence in DeFi Alpha's ability to generate non-correlated returns and capture value in all market conditions."
DeFi Alpha is DeFi Technologies' proprietary trading desk focused on capturing low-risk arbitrage opportunities across digital asset markets. Leveraging a disciplined execution framework and deep connectivity across the digital asset ecosystem, DeFi Alpha identifies and executes on pricing dislocations with minimal market exposure. Through its emphasis on risk management and capital efficiency, the desk has proven its ability to generate reliable, non-correlated performance regardless of broader market direction.
The Company continues to actively evaluate additional arbitrage opportunities as market volatility increases and its diversified digital asset product suite, particularly through its Valour ETP business, creates favorable conditions for strategic and repeatable alpha generation. Both existing and newly launched Valour products open up additional opportunities for DeFi Alpha to generate consistent returns, making it an increasingly important part of the Company's overall revenue strategy.
Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issues exchange traded products ("ETPs") that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com.
Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.stillmandigital.com
Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/
