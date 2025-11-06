Anzeige
Dow Jones News
06.11.2025 13:45 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Nov-2025 / 13:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 69.4053 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25188706 
 
CODE: MSRU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1861138961 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:     LU1861138961 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MSRU LN 
LEI Code:   549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 
Sequence No.: 407426 
EQS News ID:  2225252 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2025 07:10 ET (12:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
