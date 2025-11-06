Investa Markets LTD: Investa Breaks £1 Million as UK Crowdfunding Market Shows Fresh Momentum

- Strong investor backing on Crowdcube highlights growing demand for more transparent and accessible options trading -

London - Investa,the UK's first zero-commission options trading app (other fees may apply), has reached its £1 million minimum fundraising target just one week after launching its second Crowdcube campaign.

Following its first round raise on the European equity crowdfunding platform, which was 220% overfunded, Investa launched its 2025 Public Livephase on Wednesday, 29th October, opening the door for more investors to join its mission to transform access to options trading in the UK. After starting this latest campaign with £678,000 of direct investment, the past week has seen a further £370,000 committed to the round from over 230 investors - raised via Crowdcube investors and direct investors - bringing the total funding to more than £1 million. The strong response underscores growing investor interest in fintech solutions that increase transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility for the retail market.





Investa's first round was the most participated-in UK fintech raise on Crowdcube in 2024 and drew nearly 500 investors. This surge is further evidenced by recent high-performing Crowdcube campaigns from Chip, Prosper, and Zero, suggesting investor enthusiasm for startup equity crowdfunding is on the rise again after a period of plateau.



"The response since we launched early access has been fantastic and is already mirroring our remarkable first round," said Alec Beasley, CEO of Investa. "It's clear that UK investors want to get behind businesses with a clear mission and proven traction. We believe trading should be accessible, transparent, and community-led, and our crowdfunding round reflects that philosophy. We're giving everyone the opportunity to share in Investa's growth and help drive change across the UK trading landscape."





"Crowdcube has now processed more than £1.5b of private market investment," said Matt Cooper, Co-CEO of Crowdcube. "Crowdcube remains a vital route for growth-stage fintechs looking to engage their user base, build a strong community and attract new capital. The appetite for retail investors to invest in early-stage fintechs remains strong and it's a pleasure to support companies like Investa as they continue to grow and innovate."

Funds raised during this second round will enable Investa to:





Develop and launch its Android app

Help scale customer acquisition into the thousands

Develop additional trading infrastructure to help build the best options trading app in the UK market

Give more people the opportunity to join Investa in shaping access to options in the UK

Strengthen operations to support growing demand following the successful iOS launch

Investa is redefining how the UK trades options, and investors can be part of that journey. For more information, visit the Investa page on Crowdcube .

About Investa

Investa has built the UK's first zero-commission options trading app for on-the-go traders. Founded by ex-Citi options brokers who understand the challenges faced by non-US investors and developed by the co-founder of Freetrade (Ian Fuller), Investa aims to level the playing field for private investors by providing an accessible way to trade both stocks and options.



What makes Investa different from other trading apps?

The platform has been designed specifically with options traders in mind and removes the jargon, complex options chains, and commissions to deliver an intuitive and straightforward trading experience. Unlike traditional platforms, Investa focuses on clarity and accessibility:

Zero commission (other fees apply)

Cash accounts only, with no margin

Jargon-free terminology and simplified "options cards" that aim to strip away complexity

An intuitive interface that has been designed for the on-the-go trader





Investa is a trading name of Investa Markets Ltd, which is an appointed representative of Richdale Brokers & Financial Services Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 1008437). In this capacity, it is permitted to perform the reception and transmission of orders. Investa does not provide investment advice. Individuals should seek advice from a suitably licensed and independent professional advisor.?





Visit the website for more information: https://www.investa.co.uk/

Download the app here.

