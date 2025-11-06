Polaris Transportation Group Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report, Marking a Milestone in Their Commitment to Responsible Growth

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Polaris Transportation Group is proud to announce the release of their first Sustainability Report, a voluntary publication underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to environmental protection and responsible growth.

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and referencing relevant disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, the report covers the year 2024 and represents a significant milestone in Polaris' sustainability journey.

Since launching the Polaris Sustainability Action Plan in 2024 under the guidance of Polaris Sustainability Lead, Fulya Karakas-Akgun, the company has taken intensive measures to strengthen their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Their efforts have been integrated into all facets of their operation with five pillars dedicated to their work, employees, planet, community and partners. They also introduced their Sustainable Growth Strategy, built on principles aimed to create a long-lasting impact.

The report provides a baseline for the company to track and communicate the progress of their Sustainability Action Plan for years ahead. It outlines their governance structure, policies and initiatives - from reducing carbon emissions with cleaner technologies and equipment investments to giving back to their communities and fostering diversity, equity, inclusivity and belonging across all levels of the organization.

Polaris CEO, Dave Cox comments, "Publishing our first Sustainability Report has been an exciting and humbling process. Sustainability has always been part of who we are but this brings our efforts into sharper focus." He adds, "Our vision is to create lasting value by embedding responsible practices into everything we do. We will remain steadfast in our future-focused actions, showing that growth and sustainability can move forward together with purpose."

With this report, Polaris aims to give their customers, partners and communities the clarity they deserve to make informed choices. The information provided is expected to motivate the company to stay on track and further elevate their practices with the hope of influencing positive change across the transportation and logistics industry.

Polaris Sustainability Lead, Fulya Karakas-Akgun states, "At Polaris, we believe transparency fuels progress and accountability builds trust. Sustainability requires advancing our business in ways that benefit our people, communities and planet. With this first report, we're setting the foundation for future editions that will continue to highlight our impact and identify how we can raise the bar along the way."

For Polaris, publishing this report marks a meaningful beginning to documenting their achievements as they strive toward a greener, more sustainable and equitable future.

The 2024 Sustainability Report is available on Polaris Transportation Group's website at https://polaristransport.com/en/sustainability.php

About Polaris Transportation Group

Polaris Transportation is one of Canada's largest privately held asset-based cross border LTL carriers with daily departures between CAN & the USA. Since 1994, the company has been an award-winning carrier of choice for Fortune 500 companies, 3PLs, global freight forwarders and small to large businesses alike. The Polaris Transportation Group comprises four operating divisions that are not only trusted providers of cross border LTL but also global logistics, warehousing and distribution and cutting-edge digital innovation. Leading technology, environmental sustainability, community engagement and continual growth are hallmarks of the Polaris brand. For more information, please visit www.polaristransport.com

For media inquires, contact: Brenda Brajkovich, Director of Marketing, Polaris Transportation Group Marketing@polaristransport.com

For sustainability inquires contact: Fulya Karakas-Akgun, Sustainability Lead, Polaris Transportation Group Sustainability@polaristransport.com

Contact Information

Brenda Brajkovich

Director of Marketing

marketing@polaristransport.com

1-800-409-2269 x1219





SOURCE: Polaris Transportation Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/polaris-transportation-group-releases-inaugural-sustainability-report-marking-a-mile-1097280