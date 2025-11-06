MSI Data Deepens Collaboration With Microsoft Dynamics Community to Deliver Next-Generation, Predictive Field Service Experiences

Robust integration with Service Pro empowers manufacturers and distributors to move beyond reactive repairs, lowering costs and boosting first-time fix rates.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / MSI Data, a leading provider of field service management software for equipment dealers, manufacturers, and distributors, today announced continued investment in the Microsoft Dynamics Community to deliver a seamless integrated experience and real-time insights through Service Pro , MSI's flagship field service management solution.

Microsoft Business Central for Field Service

Field Service Companies can now integrate with MSI and Business Central

The continued investment and robust integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central strengthens MSI Data's commitment to helping organizations unify data, automate workflows, and empower their service teams with actionable insights all within the Microsoft ecosystem.

"Our customers are looking for ways to make field service more connected and more predictive," said Andrew Knox, VP of Sales and Marketing at MSI Data. "By investing further in the Dynamics Community & offering a robust integration with our field service platform, Service Pro, we're bringing a fresh offering to service organizations looking to rise above their competition and differentiate themselves."

Service Pro enables field service organizations to:

Achieve a single source of truth by seamlessly synchronizing work orders, assets, and customer contracts in real-time between Service Pro and Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Instantly capture, monitor and analyze field service metrics (first-time fix rate, technician utilization, etc) to improve performance and identify revenue opportunities.

Shift from reactive repairs and chaos to a profitable predictive model using real-time insights to anticipate service work and optimize technician routing and dispatch.

"Service organizations today need more than an application, they need intelligence," said Andrew Knox, Vice President Sales and Marketing of MSI Data. "This further investment allows us to deliver data-driven insights that not only help companies respond faster but anticipate customer needs before downtime occurs."

Moving into 2026, MSI Data continues to accelerate its investment in AI, advanced analytics, and mobile-first innovation to ensure service leaders and their field technicians are equipped to make faster, more informed decisions while delivering exceptional customer experiences. To see how Service Pro can transform your service profitability and deliver on the experience you want for your service team, schedule your personalized demo today .

More information on this latest collaboration can also be found on Microsoft AppSource and Dynamics Communities.

About Service Pro by MSI Data

Service Pro by MSI Data is a leading field service management platform purpose-built for equipment-centric service providers in commercial and industrial markets. Trusted by organizations across North America, Service Pro helps service leaders streamline dispatch, improve technician productivity, and maximize field service profitability.

