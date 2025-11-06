San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - ANML, a design and development studio specializing in immersive and spatial experiences, collaborated with BILT to deliver 3D Intelligent Instructions for Apple Vision Pro, recently showcased on Apple's official enterprise solutions page.

ANML supported UX and spatial design efforts, shaping an intuitive training experience that balances clarity, realism, and usability in three dimensions.





This partnership brings BILT's award-winning interactive instruction technology into the world of spatial computing, offering electricians, field technicians, and other professionals a hands-on way to learn complex tasks safely and efficiently.

The result is a breakthrough training tool that demonstrates how spatial computing can transform enterprise workflows.



BILT's immersive instructions highlight how AR and VR can reduce training time, improve safety outcomes, and make expert-level skills more accessible across industries.

"Collaborating with BILT on Apple Vision Pro allowed us to push the limits of what intuitive spatial design can do in professional environments," said Douglas Hughmanick, Founder and Head of Creative at ANML. "We had to reimagine how people learn and move through information in three dimensions. It's a design that lives in the real world."

As AR/VR adoption continues to expand in enterprise settings, ANML's collaboration with BILT positions both companies at the forefront of spatial UX innovation, combining creativity, functionality, and real-world impact.

To learn more about ANML's work in digital experience design, visit https://www.anml.com.

About ANML

ANML is a design and development studio founded in 2012, based in Los Gatos, California. The agency combines strategy, technology, and design to build digital products, brand experiences, and web or mobile interfaces. ANML's multidisciplinary team prides itself on being nimble yet world-class, pushing boundaries through innovation with a commitment to craft, transparency, and real-world results.

About BILT

Millions of users follow 3D Intelligent Instructions® for thousands of products from hundreds of brands. BILT revolutionizes professional training, operational enablement, and the user experience for assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. The award-winning platform delivers turnkey interactive instructions on iOS, Android, Windows, and immersive spatial computing instructions on Apple Vision Pro. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

