Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that Kennecott Exploration Company ("KEX"), a subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group, has exercised its option to purchase EMX's Superior West Project, located in central Arizona, and in connection therewith EMX is in receipt of the final option payment of $3,407,383 and has been granted a 2.5% NSR royalty over the project.

EMX acquired the Superior West Project by staking open ground after target generation activities in the greater Superior and Globe-Miami porphyry districts, which ultimately resulted in the acquisition of multiple key property positions within these prolific districts. The project was optioned to KEX in 2015 and advanced through various field programs. KEX's exercise of the option to purchase highlights the strength of EMX's royalty generation model, in which targets and related mineral rights are acquired at minimal cost to shareholders, then advanced through partnerships with leading exploration and mining companies. EMX receives cash payments and retains royalty interests, expanding its growing global portfolio.

About EMX. EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

