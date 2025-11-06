Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"); announces that Gordon Neal has left the Company as President & CEO and search for an Interim CEO is ongoing. The Company also announces the resignation of Timothy McCutcheon from the board of directors.

Hendrik van Alphen, Chairman & Director says, "We would like to thank both Gord and Tim for their valuable contributions to the Company and their board of directors. The recent completion of the sale of the Zonia Project to Edge Copper is extremely beneficial to our shareholders and both Gord and Tim played meaningful roles in its success."

About World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com

