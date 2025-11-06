The company has produced its first sodium-ion battery prototype and, in collaboration with Spanish research institute CIC energiGUNE, developed sodium-ion cell prototypes that have shown "very promising results."From ESS News Founded in 2023 in Donostia-San Sebastián, Bihar Batteries is a Spanish startup developing sodium-ion batteries for commercial and industrial applications. The company's technology relies on abundant, locally available raw materials in Europe, offering significant advantages in supply chain security. Bihar's sodium-ion batteries are also safer, operate across a wide temperature ...

