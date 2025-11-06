Over 10 billion single-use boxes replaced with reusable packaging in global fresh grocery supply chains

IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging containers (RPCs) for fresh food, today published its ESG Report 2025, marking the successful completion of its five-year sustainability strategy, Thriving in the Circular Economy. Over the last five years, IFCO has advanced every one of its 18 ESG goals, delivering measurable progress for the planet, people, partners, and customers while laying the groundwork for the next iteration of its sustainability objectives.

The ESG Report 2025 confirms IFCO's position as a global leader in circular packaging and highlights the role of reuse in addressing some of the sector's most pressing challenges. Since IFCO's founding in 1992, it has dedicated itself to eliminating packaging and food waste in the fresh grocery supply chain, enhancing efficiencies across the value chain and sharing the resulting long-term value with stakeholders.

With operations in more than 50 countries and partnerships with 18,000 growers and 300 retailers, IFCO's scale enables measurable impact from decarbonizing supply chains to reducing food waste. By combining innovation, strong governance, and its proven circular model, IFCO demonstrates how reusable packaging can deliver long-term value not only for customers but also for society and the environment.

Mike Pooley, CEO of IFCO, said, "The success of our ESG strategy shows how sustainability and strong business performance can go hand in hand. By embedding ESG into every decision, we've helped build a more resilient, customer-focused business. Our work is not just about driving strong business results, it is about creating real-world impact, including less waste, greater efficiency, and stronger communities wherever we operate."

IFCO's global contribution to evolving regulatory frameworks

In Europe, IFCO's model directly supports compliance with the new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and food waste reduction targets under the revised Waste Framework Directive. This positions IFCO's reusable packaging as an essential tool for meeting mandatory reuse goals. In the United States, where Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation is rapidly expanding at the state level, IFCO offers retailers and growers a cost-effective, compliance-ready alternative to disposable packaging. And globally, as markets from Latin America to Asia embrace circular supply chains, IFCO's scale and proven track record make it a trusted partner for businesses seeking resilient, low-carbon packaging solutions.

Key results of IFCOs 2025 sustainability strategy

10+ billion single-use boxes eliminated since 2021.

3.2 million tonnes of customer CO2 emissions avoided

93% landfill diversion rate

37% reduction in emissions per crate

10% reduction in water used per crate

100% renewable electricity achieved at all IFCO sites.

ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certifications achieved globally, underpinning best-in-class governance.

7 new reusable products launched, including reusable pallets and fish crates.

440,000+ RPCs donated to food banks globally, supporting communities.

Record employee satisfaction and Investors in People accreditation.

Reflecting on the milestone, Iñigo Canalejo, Vice President of ESG and Strategic Marketing at IFCO, said: "Over the past five years, we have advanced our ESG journey and achieved most of our goals. More importantly, we've built a stronger, more sustainable business together with our people and partners. ESG is now truly embedded in everything we do, helping us thrive as a company while creating value for the planet and society."

Impact of the IFCO SmartCycle in FY25

During FY2025 (July 1, 2024 June 30, 2025), IFCO's SmartCycle circular model continued to deliver significant environmental benefits. Compared to single-use packaging, IFCO RPCs reduce CO2e emissions by up to 62%, water use by up to 69%, and solid waste by up to 96%.

Across all markets, IFCO customers collectively achieved:

734,766 metric tonnes of CO2e emissions saved equivalent to circling the planet 149,341 times by car

55,197 megaliters of water saved equal to 22,079 Olympic-sized swimming pools

68,706 tonnes of food waste avoided equivalent to 110 million meals

The full IFCO ESG Report 2025 is available here: https://www.ifco.com/about-ifco/sustainability/esg-report-2025/

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 400 million reusable packaging containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for over 2.5 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106324273/en/

Contacts:

Inigo Canalejo

IFCO Vice President, ESG and Strategic Marketing

media@ifco.com

Tilton Consultancy: Radha@Tiltonconsultancy.com

Pictures for download: https://www.ifco.com/wp-content/uploads/ESG-Report-2025-Picture-Selection.zip