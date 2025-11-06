Sironax USA, Inc.: Sironax Announces Three Abstracts Selected for Presentation at Neuroscience 2025

Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, November 15-19, San Diego, CA

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025, the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting in San Diego from November 15 to 19.

Presentation details are below:

Title: Development of a Highly Potent, Brain Penetrant and Allosteric RIPK1 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

Session Name: Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Strategies: Pharmaceutical Approaches

Session Number: PSTR157

Date/Time: November 17, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. PST

Title: Dose-Dependent and Robust Target Engagement of a Novel Brain Penetrant SARM1 Inhibitor (SIR2501) in Healthy Adult Participants

Session Name: Cellular Stress and Degeneration: Peripheral Degeneration and Neuropathy

Session Number: PSTR271

Date/Time: November 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. PST

Title: Discovery of a Non-covalent, Allosteric SARM1 Inhibitor That Prevents Axonal Degeneration in vitro and in vivo

Session Name: Peripheral Nerve Traumas and Neuropathies

Session Number: PSTR270

Date/Time: November 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. PST

About Sironax

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for age-related degenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has built a diverse pipeline of multiple programs focusing on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases, including dysregulated cellular death, uncontrolled inflammation, and disrupted energy homeostasis. Sironax is currently conducting clinical studies with SIR2501, SIR4156, and SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Contact Information

Business Development

Libin Shang, Ph.D.

Vice President, Business Development, Corporate Communications, and Beijing Operations

BD@sironax.com

Investors/Media

Erik Kopp

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

PR@Sironax.com