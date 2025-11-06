Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 14:10 Uhr
Sironax USA, Inc.: Sironax Announces Three Abstracts Selected for Presentation at Neuroscience 2025

Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, November 15-19, San Diego, CA

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025, the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting in San Diego from November 15 to 19.

Presentation details are below:

Title: Development of a Highly Potent, Brain Penetrant and Allosteric RIPK1 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Session Name: Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Strategies: Pharmaceutical Approaches
Session Number: PSTR157
Date/Time: November 17, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. PST

Title: Dose-Dependent and Robust Target Engagement of a Novel Brain Penetrant SARM1 Inhibitor (SIR2501) in Healthy Adult Participants
Session Name: Cellular Stress and Degeneration: Peripheral Degeneration and Neuropathy
Session Number: PSTR271
Date/Time: November 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. PST

Title: Discovery of a Non-covalent, Allosteric SARM1 Inhibitor That Prevents Axonal Degeneration in vitro and in vivo
Session Name: Peripheral Nerve Traumas and Neuropathies
Session Number: PSTR270
Date/Time: November 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. PST

About Sironax
Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for age-related degenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has built a diverse pipeline of multiple programs focusing on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases, including dysregulated cellular death, uncontrolled inflammation, and disrupted energy homeostasis. Sironax is currently conducting clinical studies with SIR2501, SIR4156, and SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Contact Information
Business Development
Libin Shang, Ph.D.
Vice President, Business Development, Corporate Communications, and Beijing Operations
BD@sironax.com

Investors/Media
Erik Kopp
Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
PR@Sironax.com


