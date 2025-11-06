Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 13, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, to provide an update on third quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here (https://url.au.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/Rv8BCMwG9kcmAgnCWsku8VZSC?domain=register-conf.media-server.com)
Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here (https://url.au.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/m-2nCL7EPjU8ZAziPi9uyJ9lg?domain=edge.media-server.com)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission:.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


