New Research from WongDoody Unveils Hidden Tensions between U.S. Employers and Employees, Identifies Solutions to Overcome Them

The study labels "Cold Work" era for workplace experience where 62% of employees and 49% of employers admit to "hidden behaviors" that secretly and negatively, impact each other.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / WongDoody , a leading global creative technology agency owned by Infosys, a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced, in partnership with Nonfiction Research, the release of its latest research report, " Cold Work: Hidden Tensions of the Modern Workplace ". To better understand the future of work, this report uncovers the hidden tensions separating employers and employees. It provides a clear roadmap for businesses to bridge the gap and build a more productive, human-centered workplace.

Based on a survey of more than 600 U.S. employees, employers, and experts, it introduces the new term "Cold Work". This term describes an era where both sides of employment are disengaged, defaulting to mutual survival rather than aspiration with nearly half saying that "Cold Work" describes their workplace.

The report finds that 78% of workers find the state of engagement in the workplace to be getting worse or stagnating. This tension has led to a "silent standoff" between employees and employers.

Other key findings include:

62% of workers have reported stress like crying, loss of sleep, mental health issues, and destructive behavior due to workplace stress.

82% of employers face accountability challenges due to uncertainty over when employees are working, resistance to expectations, perceived misuse of flexibility, and delays from unresponsive team members.

96% of employees think recognition is important, yet 59% feel invisible, undervalued, and replaceable.

93% of employees are not very satisfied with how their employer is introducing AI into the workplace.

Despite this tension, the report finds employers and employees share many common goals, offering a new vision and concrete solutions for a healthier workplace. "The 'Cold Work' era is more than a cultural challenge, it's a direct drag on the bottom line. When nearly half the workforce is in 'silent standoff' businesses aren't competing, they're simply coasting," stated Sklyer Mattson, CEO of WongDoody. "The opportunity for growth is massive. We challenge every leader to turn these insights into a roadmap that transforms your people and culture into your strategic advantage." The report outlines the six themes shaping Cold Work, from which workers can forge a better future together, including:

Flexibility vs. Accountability Lack of Recognition & Meaning Normalization of Turnover Unrepaired Conflicts Generational Divides Obstacles to Innovation

"We found that both sides are exhausted by the current state of work. The disconnect isn't just about any single issue; it spans multiple tensions and reflects deeper challenges of mutual understanding and respect," stated Matthew Dietly, Employee Experience Lead at WongDoody. "This report offers a path forward, cutting through the noise to focus on what both employers and employees genuinely want: a workplace where they can thrive together."

