Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTVY | ISIN: GB00BL9YR756 | Ticker-Symbol: 6WS
Tradegate
06.11.25 | 15:01
10,400 Euro
-6,56 % -0,730
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WISE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,37015:10
10,20010,37015:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 14:22 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A&K Robotics Inc: A&K Robotics Welcomes Melonee Wise to Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&K Robotics, a leader in autonomous micromobility platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melonee Wise to its Board of Advisors. Wise brings more than two decades of experience pioneering modern robotic systems from concept to commercial deployment and will provide strategic guidance as A&K expands its global footprint.

A&K Robotics' mission is to challenge the status quo of how people and goods are transported, building electric self-driving pods to improve accessibility, sustainability, and everyday mobility. Guided by a vision of a world "where humans and robots collaborate, building a brighter, smarter tomorrow," A&K's solutions combine inclusive design and environmental stewardship. At the core of its platform is Kinesos AI, a proprietary autonomy system that enables socially intelligent navigation in dynamic public spaces such as airports, malls, and museums.

Wise, a recognized leader in robotics innovation, was an early team member at Willow Garage before founding Fetch Robotics and later serving as Vice President of Robotics Automation at Zebra Technologies. Most recently, as Chief Product Officer at Agility Robotics, she led engineering and fleet deployment for humanoid systems. Her deep experience in scaling frontier technologies and bringing them safely to market makes her a powerful addition to A&K's advisory board.

"We're thrilled to welcome Melonee to our Board of Advisors. Her leadership in advancing real-world robotics directly supports our mission to deliver autonomous mobility that is both inclusive and sustainable," said Matthew Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of A&K Robotics. "With Melonee's insight, we are even better positioned to expand the reach of Kinesos AI and make public spaces more accessible for everyone."

"I'm thrilled to support A&K Robotics as they make autonomous mobility truly accessible," said Melonee Wise. "Their Cruz platform gives people real independence without expensive infrastructure, and their thoughtful, safety driven approach aligns with my belief that robotics should empower people."

About A&K Robotics
A&K Robotics designs and builds electric autonomous mobility platforms that empower people and transform public spaces. Its self-driving pods, powered by Kinesos AI, help individuals with limited mobility navigate complex environments with independence and dignity. With human-centered design, sustainability, and inclusive innovation at its core, A&K Robotics is redefining how people move through the world.

Media Contact
Media Relations
A&K Robotics Inc.
media@aandkrobotics.com

www.aandkrobotics.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.