Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
06.11.2025 14:18 Uhr
Global Industrial Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the Stephens NASH25 Conference on November 18, 2025, and the 17th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference on November 20, 2025.

Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Stephens NASH25 Conference and at the Southwest IDEAS Conference. In addition, the Company will present at 8:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Southwest IDEAS Conference. The live audio broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-industrial-company-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferen-1097464

