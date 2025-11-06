Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 copper-gold ("Cu-Au") exploration programs. Using the project generator model, the company is advancing seven copper-gold projects throughout British Columbia's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. ArcWest's 100% owned Todd Creek Cu-Au project in BC's Golden Triangle is being advanced with funding from Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada ("Freeport") as per an earn-in agreement announced March 10th, 2023.

As of October 21, 2025, ArcWest remains in a strong financial position with $3.28 million hard dollars in the treasury. The company has no warrants, significant insider ownership and a low burn rate. As of November 3rd, 2025 the company has a market capitalization of $10.9 million.

Highlights

A total of 4614 m of drilling was completed at Todd Creek in 2025, fully funded by Freeport. Assay data for the program is now in receipt and is currently under review. Planning is underway for a 2026 exploration program at Todd Creek.

ArcWest has acquired by staking mineral claims covering the proposed tailings facility site for Pacific Booker's advanced stage Morrison porphyry Cu-Au project in BC's Babine district. These new claims are located only 1 km to the southwest of American Eagle's Nak Cu-Au project, which is being advanced with funding from Teck and South32. ArcWest's nearby Sparrowhawk claims also cover proposed sites for tailings and waste management facilities for Glencore's past-producing Bell-Granisle mines, which remain host to significant Cu-Au resources. Cu-Au resources at Bell and Morrison remain open at depth; both deposits have yet to undergo deep drill testing for high grade cores. ArcWest's Sparrowhawk claims contain multiple compelling targets for Bell-Granisle-Morrison-like porphyry Cu-Au systems. 2025 fieldwork at Sparrowhawk included soil geochemical surveys in close proximity to the recently discovered SW2 target on Amarc Resources' adjoining Duke project. The Duke project is being advanced with funding from Boliden Minerals Canada.

Presentations were delivered to multiple potential funding partners for unoptioned ArcWest projects. Property tours for potential funding partners were completed at ArcWest's Lemare and Teeta Creek porphyry Cu-Mo-Au projects in northern Vancouver Island, which are situated approximately 30 km south of Northisle Copper's resource stage North Island porphyry Cu-Au project.

Todd Creek

ArcWest's 100% owned, 21,700 hectare Todd Creek Cu-Au project adjoins Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Gold Mine property, one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world, and is located approximately 40 km southeast of Seabridge Gold's KSM-Iron Cap Cu-Au deposits, which is one of the largest Au-Cu concentrations in North America. Todd Creek is being advanced with funding from Freeport-McMoRan as per an earn-in agreement announced March 10th, 2023.

The 2025 Todd Creek exploration program, fully funded by Freeport with an approved budget of CAD $4.2 million, included a 9 drill hole program (4614 m total) testing Cu-Au targets in the Orange Mountain, Fall Creek, Ice Creek, Yellow Bowl and South Zone target areas. Assay data for the program is now in receipt. A press release discussing the results of the 2025 Todd Creek exploration program will be issued upon completion of data review. Planning has now commenced for 2026 exploration at Todd Creek.

The Todd Creek technical presentation is available for download here.

Oweegee Dome

The 31,077-hectare Oweegee Cu-Au project is situated approximately 45 km east of Seabridge Gold's giant KSM-Iron Cap porphyry Cu-Au deposits as well as Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek Au-Ag-Cu project. The Oweegee Dome Cu-Au project is jointly owned (60%-40%) by Goldstrike Resources (formerly Santana Resources) and ArcWest Exploration, respectively. Goldstrike and ArcWest are seeking potential partners to further advance the project, which is fully permitted for drilling.

The Oweegee project contains multiple untested porphyry Cu-Au targets that are highly deserving of additional exploration. For example, the undrilled Tarn target area at the north end of the property is host to a 1.5 km long gossan comprising variably sericite-pyrite altered volcanic rocks, dikes and associated breccias; a magnetic anomaly (high) underlies the zone. Recently discovered polymetallic, magnetite rich skarn mineralization is present at the south end of the Tarn gossan. Variably leached, sericite-pyrite altered dikes and associated breccias to the north of the skarn have returned assays up to 0.78 g/t Au. ArcWest interprets the undrilled Tarn target area as the product of a potential underlying porphyry Cu-Au system.

The Oweegee technical presentation is available for download here.

Sparrowhawk

ArcWest's road accessible, 100% owned Sparrowhawk project surrounds Glencore Canada's past producing Bell and Granisle open pit mines and extends to the north, where recently staked ArcWest claims now also cover the proposed tailings facility site for Pacific Booker's advanced stage Morrison project. Significant Cu-Au resources remain at Bell and Granisle, including 378 Mt indicated @ 0.36% Cu and 0.15 g/t Au and 85 Mt inferred @ 0.29% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au (Glencore 2023 Resources and Reserves report, p. 12). The Morrison Cu-Au deposit has a proven plus probable reserve of 224.25 Mt with an average grade of 0.33% Cu, 0.163 g/t Au and 0.004% Mo in addition to inferred resources totaling 56 Mt 0.40% Cu, 0.21g Au/t and 0.005% Mo (Robertson et al, 2009). The Bell and Morrison deposits remain open for expansion at depth. In contrast to many porphyry Cu-Au systems in British Columbia, Bell and Morrison have yet to undergo deep drilling to test for underlying, higher grade cores. ArcWest's mineral claims cover proposed sites for waste and tailings management facilities for a potential Bell restart in addition to covering the proposed tailings facility site for the advanced stage Morrison project. American Eagle's Nak porphyry Cu-Au project, which is being advanced with funding from South32 and Teck, is situated only 1 km to the northeast of ArcWest's newly staked Morrison tailings site claims. Sparrowhawk also adjoins Amarc Resources' Duke porphyry Cu-Au project, which is being advanced with funding from Boliden Minerals Canada.

Sparrowhawk contains multiple targets for Bell-Granisle-Morrison-like porphyry Cu-Au systems. For example, the undrilled Ben target area, situated only 7 km northeast of the Bell pit, comprises a predominantly covered zone of intensely argillic/quartz-sericite-pyrite altered volcano-sedimentary rocks that is underlain by a magnetic anomaly (a relative high). Leached and strongly altered host lithologies at the Ben zone are host to a zone of variably developed quartz-limonite stockwork veining with local chalcopyrite occurrences that has been traced for at least 200 m N-S and is open for expansion in multiple directions. Samples from this undrilled zone have returned assays up to 0.68% Cu. ArcWest interprets the Ben zone as a leached cap to a potential, underlying porphyry Cu-Au system.

2025 exploration at Sparrowhawk included a soil geochemical survey on the eastern side of the property, in close proximity to recently discovered porphyry-like alteration, Cu mineralization and a pronounced IP geophysical anomaly at the SW2 target on the adjoining Duke property (Amarc Resources - Boliden Minerals Canada).

The Sparrowhawk technical presentation is available for download here.

Eagle

ArcWest's road accessible, 100% owned 2,530 hectare Eagle project is situated in the heart of BC's prolific Quesnel trough copper-gold porphyry belt mid-way between the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine of Centerra Gold and the advanced stage Kwanika copper-gold development project of Northwest Copper. The Eagle project is fully permitted for drilling and is available for option.

Cu-Au mineralized magmatic-hydrothermal breccias at Eagle are exposed in multiple areas throughout the property. Historical drill testing of these breccias intercepted significant Cu-Au mineralization in multiple holes (e.g., 17.9 m of 0.82% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au and 4.11 g/t Ag in drill hole EA-91-12 and 27.28 m of 0.87% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au and 3.85 g/t Ag in drill hole EA-91-06). Covered areas along strike and flanking the breccias are host to undrilled geophysical anomalies. These geophysical anomalies are locally overlain by exceptional Cu±Au in soil geochemical anomalies with multiple soil samples returning assays > 1000 ppm Cu.

The Eagle technical presentation is available for download here.

Lemare

ArcWest's road accessible Lemare Cu-Au project is situated in northern Vancouver Island, approximately 30 km south of two significant porphyry Cu-Au deposits, including BHP's past producing Island Copper mine and Northisle Copper's PEA stage North Island Cu-Au project. The Lemare project is permitted for drilling and is available for option.

Variably altered mafic to felsic volcanic rocks at Lemare are host to multiple Cu±Au±Mo and polymetallic occurrences over a 5 x 3 km area; these are interpreted as manifestations of a potential, buried porphyry copper system. A broad zone of argillic and advanced argillic alteration (pyrophyllite±kaolinite±diaspore±zunyite), at the South Gossan Zone ("SGZ") on the southeast side of the property is interpreted as a remnant lithocap to a porphyry system. On the north side of the SGZ, historical sampling in the undrilled Dumortierite Creek target documents high grade Cu±Au mineralization over a 120 m section. According to historical reports, this mineralized zone, untested by drilling, is hosted by strongly chlorite-magnetite altered volcanic rocks. The transition from advanced argillic to mineralized chlorite-magnetite alteration (CMG) is typical of northern Vancouver Island porphyries, and suggests that the lithocap-porphyry transition is exposed at low elevations on the Lemare property. The Lemare lithocap has only been tested by a single 114m drill hole, LM92-04 (at -50°, drilled to a vertical depth of 87m), intersecting vesicular rhyolite flows and fragmentals with pervasive sericitization, minor silica flooding and abundant pyrite (up to 25%), occurring as vesicle fillings and disseminations.

2025 activities at Lemare included multiple site visits for the purposes of establishing access, validating historical data, relocating historical showings, and conducting property tours for potential partners.

The Lemare technical presentation is available for download here.

Teeta Creek

ArcWest's 100% owned 11,867 hectare Teeta Creek porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag project is situated in northern Vancouver Island approximately 30 km south of two significant porphyry Cu-Mo-Au deposits, including BHP's past producing Island Copper mine and Northisle Copper's PEA stage North Island Cu-Au project.

The Teeta Creek project is host to a 5 Ma porphyry Cu-Mo-Au system that is the product of ridge subduction; a tectonic process believed to play a key role in the genesis of some the world's largest porphyry copper systems (Hollings, 2005). Multiple historical drill holes in the valley floor returned significant copper intercepts, including assays up to 0.35% Cu over 67.1 meters in 75-1 and 0.23% Cu over 87 m in 68-3; the 450 m wide zone ("Gap Zone") in between these historical drill holes remains virtually unexplored. Mapping and sampling by ArcWest of creek bed outcrops in the underexplored Gap Zone has identified an undrilled zone of Cu-Mo-Au mineralized porphyry style stockwork veining hosted by intensely QSP altered quartz-feldspar porphyritic intrusions and associated breccias. A subsequent induced polarization geophysical survey identified a strong, open ended (> 40 mV/V) chargeability anomaly beneath the undrilled stockwork zone that extends to the north and south. Mapping and sampling, coupled with results of the IP geophysical survey, suggests that the footprint of the Teeta Creek porphyry Cu-Mo-Au system might be greater than previously thought, potentially extending beneath ridges that define the northern and southern extents of Teeta Creek valley. 2025 activities at Teeta included permit renewal and property tours for potential partners.

The Teeta Creek technical presentation is available for download here.

Rip

ArcWest's 100% owned Rip copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) project is situated in central British Columbia approximately 30 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past-producing Huckleberry mine and Surge Copper's advanced stage Ootsa and Berg projects. The project is currently being advanced with funding from Copper Quest Exploration (formerly Interra Copper) as per the Rip earn-in agreement (see ArcWest press release, December 8th, 2023).

A predominantly till covered area at Rip is host to two significant airborne magnetic anomalies (highs), that are both flanked by "doughnut" shaped chargeability anomalies (highs), a signature observed in porphyry copper systems. First phase drill testing at Rip in 2024, funded by Copper Quest Exploration (formerly Interra Copper), has confirmed that a largely covered geophysical anomaly at the North target defines a Cu-Mo mineralized porphyry system. Here, zones of anomalous Cu-Mo mineralization are hosted in multiple phases of porphyritic intrusions and associated vein stockwork, with drill hole RP24-001 intersecting 24.6m of 0.13% Cu and 109ppm Mo. While most assays are only anomalous in Cu-Mo, the presence of intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration and strongly developed vein sets resembling D veins indicates the presence of a significant porphyry system that has only been partially tested. The majority of geophysical targets at Rip remain untested. ArcWest looks forward to working with Copper Quest to explore these targets in 2026, which is anticipated to include a minimum 2000 m drill program (see Copper Quest press release, October 14th, 2025).

The Rip technical presentation is available for download here.

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of seven copper-gold projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. These include ArcWest's Todd Creek and Oweegee Dome projects, which are two of the largest and most prospective land positions for copper-gold exploration in BC's prolific Golden Triangle. Oweegee Dome (jointly owned with Gold Strike Resources) neighbours Seabridge Gold's supergiant KSM-Iron Cap-Snowfield porphyry copper-gold deposit and Todd Creek (100% owned by ArcWest) adjoins Newmont's Brucejack mine property. Several ArcWest projects are currently being advanced through earn-in and joint venture agreements; this includes an agreement with mining giant Freeport-McMoRan to advance ArcWest's 100% owned Todd Creek copper-gold project. By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport-McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

Qualified Person

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nigel Luckman, PGeo, Chief Operating Officer, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Investors are cautioned that ArcWest Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the KSM-Iron Cap, Brucejack, Bell-Granisle, Morrison, Island Copper and North Island deposits. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the ArcWest Exploration Inc. property. Historical assays from drill programs on its properties have not been verified by ArcWest but have been cited from sources believed to be reliable. Assay results reported by ArcWest in this news release range from trace amounts to the values stated.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

