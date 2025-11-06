Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2025 14:46 Uhr
Cority Software Inc.: Cority set to launch its artificial intelligence suite at new global event

Virtual Converge Studio event will explore the impact of AI on EHS+, introduce new platform capabilities, and showcase real-world examples of AI agents in action

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025, on Thursday, December 4th.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for EHS+ professionals. Artificial intelligence is beginning to open new opportunities to be more proactive and predictive - yet few have turned that potential into tangible performance gains. The event will explore what's next for AI in EHS+, and lay out a roadmap for adopting an AI solution that people can trust

With more than 40 years of helping global enterprises manage a wide range of risks in their operations, Cority has built the industry's only AI-ready foundation, according to CEO Ryan Magee. The company's next wave of innovations will build on that expertise - advancing the way organizations turn data into insight and insight into action, while keeping people in control of every outcome.

"EHS+ programs will soon go through the most significant transformation in our lifetime," said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority. "Our focus is helping organizations successfully deploy AI agents to every corner of their operations by giving them the solutions they need and the controls they need to ensure people trust those solutions."

Converge Studio will feature:

  • Executive perspectives on how AI is reshaping EHS+ programs
  • The world premiere of Cority's market-changing approach to artificial intelligence
  • Real-world demonstrations of top AI use cases
  • Customer stories and behind-the-scenes product insight from Cority's product team

This live broadcast will stream globally on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Register for free here.

About Cority
Cority is the leading provider of EHS and sustainability software, empowering organizations to transform operational risk into business advantage. For nearly 40 years, Cority has helped enterprises create safer, healthier, and more sustainable workplaces through its unified platform, CorityOne. Recognized by industry analysts and trusted by more than 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority enables better performance through trusted data, connected insights, and smarter decisions. Learn more at www.cority.com.

Media Contact:
Natalie Rizk
natalier@theriotmind.agency


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
