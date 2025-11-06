Pace® Analytical: Pace Announces Andrea F. Gullà, Ph.D. as Director of Research & Development

Industry leader joins Pace® to drive strategic initiatives in automation, sustainability, and client-focused science

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Pace®, a Science and Technology company and the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, is proud to announce the appointment of Andrea F. Gullà, Ph.D. as Director of Research & Development (R&D). He joins the Pace® leadership team with a distinguished track record in laboratory innovation, automation, and data-driven environmental solutions.

Andrea Gulla headshot

Andrea Gullà, Ph.D. is the new R&D Director at Pace® Analytical Services, LLC.

Andrea has over 20 years of experience leading large teams and multimillion-dollar portfolios at companies like Malvern Panalytical and Thermo Fisher Scientific driving innovation in analytical instruments, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI). With 35+ publications and 30 patents, he brings deep expertise in product development and strategic leadership. His role will drive the organization's efforts to optimize operations, reduce environmental impact, and enhance customer experience, all designed to make science more accessible and impactful.

In his new role, Andrea will spearhead Pace® strategic R&D initiatives, advancing the integration of AI, machine learning (ML), automation, and intelligent logistics. Under his leadership, the R&D team will focus on innovations that elevate the client experience, including the transformation of laboratory processes and workflows to enhance efficiency, service levels, and data delivery.

"Our commitment to innovation at Pace® is driven by cultivating and acquiring key talent to continually evolve how we serve clients," said Eric Roman, Pace® President and CEO. "Andrea's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Pace® as we invest in new technologies and systems to fuel innovation. His experience and vision, along with a team deeply ingrained in science, is charged with transforming service and data delivery and leading the laboratory services industry into the future."

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

###

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar

Marketing Director

pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel

Brand & Communications Manager

brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com

612-656-2241



SOURCE: Pace® Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pacer-announces-andrea-f.-gull%c3%a0-ph.d.-as-director-of-research-an-1097116