Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2025 15:02 Uhr
E-WIN Racing: From Sit to Stand, From Work to Play - The E-WIN Bravon RGB Desk Does It All

The Future of Gaming Workstations

DUBLIN, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / E-WIN, America's No.1 Heavy-Duty Gaming Chair brand, is expanding its lineup beyond seating comfort with the launch of the E-WIN Bravon RGB Sit-to-Stand Gaming Desk - a height-adjustable, RGB-illuminated workstation engineered for gamers, streamers, and professionals who demand performance and style in every detail.

E-WIN Bravon RGB Sit-to-Stand Gaming Chair

E-WIN Bravon RGB Sit-to-Stand Gaming Chair

Designed with both ergonomics and immersion in mind, the Bravon RGB desk lets users transition effortlessly between sitting and standing, enhancing comfort during long gaming sessions or work hours.

Feature Highlights

  • Electric Height Adjustment - Smooth dual-motor lift system with a range of 28"-48", allowing perfect posture for every user.

  • Vibrant RGB Lighting - Customizable RGB edge lighting with multiple color and pulse modes for a next-level atmosphere.

  • Ultra-Sturdy Frame - Reinforced carbon-steel construction supporting up to 350 lbs, ensuring rock-solid stability even under multi-monitor setups.

  • Expansive 63-inch Desktop - One-inch thick scratch-resistant surface designed for durability, comfort, and plenty of room for gaming gear.

  • Smart Touch Control Panel - One-touch memory presets, USB charging port, and LED indicators for convenience and precision.

  • Cable Management System - Hidden channel keeps wires organized for a clean, professional setup.

Black Friday Mega Sale - 25% Off Sitewide

To celebrate the launch, E-WIN is including the new Bravon RGB Sit-to-Stand Desk in its Biggest Sale of the Year - enjoy 25% off sitewide during the Black Friday Sale. Customers can bundle the Bravon Desk with E-WIN's renowned heavy-duty gaming chairs for the ultimate setup at unbeatable value.

Contact Information

Tracy Hou
tracy@ewinracing.com

.

SOURCE: E-WIN Racing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/from-sit-to-stand-from-work-to-play-the-e-win-bravon-rgb-desk-does-it-1097206

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
