Peli Products, S.L.U.: Tired of Luggage That Fails When You Need It Most? Meet the PELI ATX 22

Born from Peli's legacy of protection, the ATX 22 transforms tough engineering into premium travel performance.

BARCELONA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / When travel tests your limits, your luggage should not. The PELI ATX 22, the first model in Peli's new TRAVEL range, redefines what premium luggage can be: a seamless balance of strength, precision, and peace of mind. Built for those who move boldly, it brings protection and elegance together in one uncompromising design.

Peli ATX 22 Premium Carry-On Luggage

From Proven Protection to Premium Travel

For over four decades, Peli has safeguarded what matters most, from field missions to film sets. The world's toughest professionals trust our cases to keep their equipment secure in extremes of heat, cold, and impact.

Now, that same protection DNA powers the ATX 22, created for travellers who expect reliability and refuse compromise. Travel can be unpredictable, but your luggage does not have to be.

Engineered for Real-World Journeys

Every design detail serves a purpose:

Impact-resistant polymer shell and reinforced corners built to handle the roughest transit.

Watertight O-ring seal that protects against rain, humidity, and accidental spills.

Hinomoto® 360-degree spinner wheels for quiet, effortless movement across airport floors or uneven ground.

Pressure equalisation valve for easy opening after altitude changes.

Customisable interior that adapts to business gear, photography kits, or weekend essentials.

When other luggage gives in at the first impact, the ATX 22 endures, protecting what you value most from start to destination.

Purposeful Design, Effortless Style

Durability can look refined. With its clean geometry, minimal branding, and tactile finishes, the ATX 22 projects quiet confidence. Available in black, charcoal, indigo, and sand, it reflects the moods of modern travel, from urban commutes to wild escapes. It transitions seamlessly from boardroom to backcountry, refined enough for first class and resilient enough for cargo hold. Every detail reflects intention, precision, and timeless design.

A Brand Built on Trust

At Peli, our mission is simple: to protect all that you value. Our innovations are driven by professionals who push limits and cannot afford failure. The ATX 22 carries that same spirit into modern travel, where performance, protection, and design come together with purpose.

Why Choose the PELI ATX 22

Unmatched reliability trusted by professionals around the world.

Lifetime guarantee for complete peace of mind.

Precision-built detail from wheel bearings to latch ergonomics.

Part of the new TRAVEL range, defining a new era of premium protective luggage.

Travel Without Fear. Go Further With Confidence.

True adventure begins when you trust what you carry.

Discover the new standard in protective travel. Meet the PELI ATX 22.

Explore the TRAVEL range at www.peli.com

