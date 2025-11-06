Stratix Corp: Stratix Acquires Mobility CG, Strengthening Leadership and Scale in Enterprise Managed Mobility Services

Acquisition enhances Stratix's carrier partnerships, lifecycle management, and service delivery capabilities across North America.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), today announced the acquisition of Mobility CG, an enterprise-focused MMS provider known for its strong carrier partnerships, device logistics expertise, and customer-centric service.

The acquisition expands Stratix's scale and strengthens its ability to deliver comprehensive mobility solutions for enterprise and public-sector customers across North America.

This strategic move combines Mobility CG's carrier and hardware expertise with Stratix's deep OEM relationships, advanced lifecycle management, and 24x7x365 day-two support to create a comprehensive, end-to-end mobility services platform. Together, the two companies will deliver a simpler way to acquire, provision, secure, and manage the devices that keep businesses connected-bringing greater scale, stability, and flexibility for customers and partners.

Mobility CG's deep experience across key sectors-including healthcare, retail, logistics, and government-complements Stratix's existing market strengths and broadens its reach into new public-sector opportunities.

"Stratix was already a powerhouse in managed mobility. This combination takes us to the next level," said Louis Alterman, CEO of Stratix. "By bringing together Mobility CG's carrier strengths with our logistics and support expertise, we're creating the best end-to-end mobility experience in the market. It's a big win for every customer who depends on us to simplify mobility and drive better results."

Mobility CG's leadership team, Mike McGuire and Stacy Chisum, are both joining Stratix in key leadership roles. Customers, partners, and employees will experience no disruption to existing relationships or services. Mobility CG customers will get immediate access to Stratix's expanded portfolio-including enterprise-scale lifecycle management, repair, and support capabilities.

"Joining Stratix represents an exciting new chapter for Mobility CG," said Mike McGuire, Co-Founder of Mobility CG. "Our customers and employees will benefit from Stratix's scale, experience, and investment in innovation, while we continue delivering the personalized service and responsiveness that have defined Mobility CG's success."

"This also creates incredible opportunities for our OEM, carrier, and channel partners," said Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President of Enterprise Channel and Strategic Partnerships at Stratix. "By combining our reach, relationships, and expertise, we're strengthening the entire partner ecosystem-enabling faster growth, more integrated solutions, and greater value for our shared customers."

The Mobility CG acquisition reflects Stratix's focus on growing the right way-with strong partners, trusted relationships, and the scale to deliver unmatched mobility solutions.

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that deliver nonstop mobility and exceptional end-user experiences. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for its decades-long customer relationships, industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and a proven ability to adapt to evolving technologies. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

