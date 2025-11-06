Anzeige
06.11.2025
RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Launches New 3 For Me Loyalty Program to Reward Shoppers with More Savings and Perks

RuffleButts' new loyalty program is designed to be easily understood by consumers and provide more benefits than ever before.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / RuffleButts, the children's clothing brand known for its UPF 50+ swimwear and family matching apparel and pajama collections, has launched a brand-new loyalty program called 3 For Me. This exciting new program is designed to give customers even more reasons to smile, shop, and save.

The 3 For Me program rewards RuffleButts customers with exclusive benefits, personalized offers, and "cash back" with no cost to them. All customers need to do is sign up to start earning.

RB Rewards members earn:

  • $3 just for creating an account

  • 3% back on every purchase

  • $3 for every review they leave (up to 3 a day)

"We wanted to create a program that truly gives back to our loyal customers," said Andrew Mobley, the Email & Customer Retention Manager at RuffleButts. "3 For Me is all about making it easy and fun for customers to earn rewards while shopping for the styles they already love with no extra steps or points to calculate."

In addition to earning "cash back" rewards, members of the 3 For Me program enjoy exclusive benefits designed to enhance their shopping experience. These include:

  • Early access to new collections and limited-edition drops

  • Personalized shopping experiences tailored to their style

  • Exclusive member-only offers and promotions

The 3 For Me program reflects RuffleButts' ongoing commitment to providing customers with value, quality, and an exceptional shopping experience. You can sign up for the 3 For Me loyalty program here or visit rufflebutts.com to learn more.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams
Sr. Director of Marketing
sadams@rufflebutts.com
(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-launches-new-3-for-me-loyalty-program-to-reward-shop-1097482

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
