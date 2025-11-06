Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Announces Q3 2025 Results Release Date

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty and streaming company, is pleased to announce that it will release its 2025 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after market close.

About Vox Royalty

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 80 assets spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 70 assets.

