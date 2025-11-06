American College of Education Chief Nurse Administrator Re-elected to Support Nursing Programs Nationwide

Dr. Lisa Hawthorne will serve on the OADN nominating committee alongside its board of directors

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to announce that its nursing department chair and chief nurse administrator, Dr. Lisa Hawthorne, was recently re-elected to the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) nominating committee. Her education, expertise and experience will play a vital role in selecting leaders for the organization.

"Having served with the OADN board of directors for the past four years, it's an honor to continue my service on the nominating committee and its incredible mission to ensure aspiring nurses have accessible, quality pathways toward their career goals," Hawthorne said. "We uphold the same values at ACE, and I can't wait to jump in and support tomorrow's generation of nurses through the power of education."

OADN advocates for associate degree in nursing programs nationwide, strengthening educational pathways to registered nursing careers. The organization's board of directors leads its efforts and appoints members and subject matter experts to serve in integral roles, including Hawthorne.

"We're incredibly proud of Dr. Hawthorne and her impressive career and dedication to nursing education," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We value her contributions and look forward to the great work she'll contribute to OADN as we collectively aim to provide accessible education that addresses nurse staffing shortages nationwide."

ACE offers fully online nursing programs at industry-low costs that prepare registered nurses (RNs) for career advancement, such as through its CCNE-accredited RN to BSN or RN to MSN programs. Additionally, those with MSN degrees may choose to earn an Ed.S. or Ed.D. in Nursing Education.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing

The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) is a national organization dedicated to advocating for and enhancing the role of the Associate Degree Nurse (ADN). OADN serves as the collective voice for ADN educators and provides a forum for networking and professional development, shaping the future of nursing education and practice. For information about OADN, please visit https://oadn.org.

