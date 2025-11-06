Located Next to ~8.9Moz of Gold Resourcesi

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) ("Tajiri" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final results from auger sampling completed during its first-pass exploration program at the majority-owned Yono Gold Project, Guyana.

Results confirm widespread gold anomalism across the Yono property (Figure 1) and demonstrate continuity within the strongest anomalous zones, establishing clear targets for trenching and follow-up drill targeting. A 2,600 m trenching program is now underway to follow up these results.

Integrating Yono data with the published regional data from G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2") and G Mining Ventures Corp. ("G Min"), Tajiri has developed a district-scale geological interpretation highlighting Yono's strategic position within a major gold-bearing corridor:

District-scale setting: Known deposits and gold anomalies are consistently aligned along contacts between high and low magnetic susceptibility zones (Figure 2).

Yono interpretation 1: Using these magnetic contacts and assuming gold follows ENE-WNW shear zones parallel to them, the auger results outline ~5 km of highly prospective strike across Yono (Figure 3).

Yono interpretation 2: Incorporating structural data from neighbouring projects suggests two generations of folding have influenced and controls gold mineralization (Figure 4).

Regional context: Compilation of all available data defines a ~10 km long Yono-Oko Gold Corridor encompassing Oko Main Zone, Ghanie, and Oko West deposits-with Yono positioned at the corridor's widest and arguably structurally complex section (Figure 5).

Fold-controlled model: The overall distribution of gold anomalism within the corridor supports a fold-dominated structural model, with Yono coinciding with ~1.5 km strike of the major central F2 fold axis of the Corridor (Figure 6).

While additional work is required to distinguish between the shear and fold-controlled interpretations, current evidence favours the fold-controlled model based on both regional and deposit-scale structural patterns.

In summary, Yono exhibits broad, coherent gold anomalism and occupies an exceptionally favourable structural position within the Oko-Yono Gold Corridor-strongly suggesting significant discovery potential within a corridor already known to host 8.9Moz of gold resources1.

*To View All Figures Associated with this announcement visit: https://tinyurl.com/TajiriFigures

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience - 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold in Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company's goal is to generate the highest possible returns for shareholders through exploration and discovery.

Methodology

Hand auger samples were collected on an initial grid of 400 x 50m which was later infilled to 200 x 25m. Sample lines were oriented east-west. Auger samples were taken with a 3-inch diameter hand auger, with samples collected every vertical meter (or portion of a meter). Where possible auger holes were drilled to the stone line (interface of laterite and mottled zone saprolite) which in the area averages 2-4m depth. However, most auger holes did not reach target depth with many only being able to penetrate to 20-60cm. Sample weights ranged from 1-4kg and after collection, samples were stored in a secure facility at the Yono Project Site. Entire auger samples were sent to either Actlabs or MSALABS, in Georgetown, Guyana; both accredited mineral analysis laboratories. Samples were assayed via 50g charge, fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Lower detection limit is 3ppb Au. No certified gold reference standards were inserted by the Company (we await shipment of such standards) however, both MSALABS and Actlabs routinely assay internal standards and blanks, and the company inserted blanks and field duplicates (every 20th sample). On this basis no QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan B.Sc. and Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr. O'Sullivan is an Honours Graduate of the University of Sydney and a member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; estimated timing, obtaining the final approval of the TSXV, geological interpretations relating to the Yono Gold Property and potential mineral recovery processes or results. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

Foot notes:

1 The disclosure in this news release includes information on properties adjacent to Tajiri's projects. Tajiri has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in such adjacent properties, and the information presented is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yono Gold Property. The results from adjacent properties are disclosed strictly to provide context and should not be interpreted as suggesting that similar results will be obtained from the Yono Gold Property.

i Collective 5,737,400- & 3,141,000-ounces Au of indicated and inferred resources, open pit and underground, as reported in:

Lewis W. J., Sarkar C., San Martin A.J. & Gowans R. (2025) NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America, Effective Date March1, 2025; Report Date: April 24, 2025. Micon International; report prepared for G2 Goldfields Inc. https://g2goldfields.com/technical/

Beaulieu C, Leahy K., Lincoln N., Burelle A., Guido S., Murphy P., Behrens da Franca P.R,. (2025) Feasibility Study NI43-101 Technical Report Oko West Project, Effective Date April 28, 2025, Issue Date June 06, 2025. G Mining Services; report prepared for G Mining Ventures. https://downloads.ctfassets.net/hdghwvgt3xim/42yNQ6zp8FAkSRXacGSzIk/86eacbd8f9c5798be50c098fc64097f1/GMIN_2025_OKO_WEST_FS_Technical_Report_43-101-_FINAL_WEBSITE.pdf

