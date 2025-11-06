India's Loom Solar says it will build a 1.2 GW module factory in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and expand production of high-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) modules.From pv magazine India Loom Solar showcased its TOPCon and HJT solar modules, rated up to 730 W, at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) 2025 trade show. The products are approved under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The company also presented battery energy storage systems (BESS) ranging from 1 kWh to 5 MWh and made-in-India ...

