After a record year, the European power purchase agreement (PPA) market has declined sharply. At an industry gathering this week in Amsterdam, participants highlighted rising PPA complexity and potential solutions, including how to handle negative prices in solar PPAs and the move toward hybrid PPAs with battery storage.The market for PPAs - contracts through which utilities or industrial companies buy electricity from renewable energy projects under fixed terms - is weakening dramatically and undergoing a major transition. These were the two key takeaways from RE-Source, held this week at the ...

