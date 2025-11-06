The U.S' largest district energy provider has started building a 35 MW heat pump complex in Massachusetts that will replace a natural gas boiler. The system will harness heat from the Charles River to produce carbon-free steam.Vicinity Energy, the largest district energy provider in the United States, has begun building a 35 MW river-based industrial heat pump complex at its Kendall Square facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The complex will use renewable energy to harvest heat from the Charles River that will go towards the production of carbon-free steam for delivery across Vicinity's 29-mile ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...