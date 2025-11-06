Integrated electrification solutions enable OEMs to build networked, efficient farming systems

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification technology, will showcase its latest advancements in integrated high-voltage solutions at AGRITECHNICA 2025, taking place in Hannover from November 9 to 15. These new capabilities directly speak to the show's guiding theme, "Touch Smart Efficiency," by providing an integrated electrification platform for innovative, networked agricultural systems.

ZAPI GROUP's integrated solutions for electric agricultural machinery

ZAPI GROUP's new capabilities help agricultural Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) increase efficiency, sustainability, and productivity through high-voltage power management and intelligent system integration. The exhibited solutions are engineered to meet the robust demands of next-generation electric agricultural machinery. Key products on display in Hall 15 Booth H34 will be:

IMI, permanent magnet motor with integrated inverter , showcasing high power density, liquid cooling, and simplified mechanical integration

, showcasing high power density, liquid cooling, and simplified mechanical integration A 7.2 kW liquid-cooled high-power on-board charger for 400 V and 800 V battery packs

for 400 V and 800 V battery packs OBC bidirectional V2X charger , enabling seamless integration and energy sharing within networked agricultural environments

, enabling seamless integration and energy sharing within networked agricultural environments DCC3, rugged DC/DC converter with built-in cybersecurity , establishing a secure and reliable digital foundation for vehicle systems

, establishing a secure and reliable digital foundation for vehicle systems ACH3-a versatile, high-performance inverter portfolio engineered for durability, sustainability, and seamless customization, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of electrified vehicles and advanced industrial applications.

These high-voltage components complement ZAPI GROUP's existing suite of integrated solutions spanning motive power, charging, autonomous navigation, safety and asset tracking, telematics, and collision avoidance.

"The industry is shifting from component-level thinking to integrated, high-voltage architectures that provide verifiable, smart efficiency," said Claes Avasjo, Executive Director, ZAPI GROUP. "By embedding digital technologies like V2X capability and advanced cybersecurity directly into our core electrification platform, we are enabling OEMs to strategically create the networked, sustainable machinery required to meet the increasing productivity and efficiency challenges of global crop production."

ZAPI GROUP experts will also present four educational sessions with practical strategies and real-world case studies on the DLG-Expert Stage Systems Components

Future Ready Farming: Real-Time Monitoring and EVSE-Compatible Charging for Electric Machinery Electrification and System Integration of a Multi-Functional Agricultural Rover The Challenges of Designing Electric Mobile Machinery for Agriculture and How to Overcome Them Optimizing Battery and Charger Integration for Agricultural Electrification: A System-level Approach

For more information on the educational sessions, visit: https://www.zapigroup.com/agritechnica.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers (inverters), electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. We provide turnkey system integration, autonomous navigation software, and safety and asset tracking for fleet management. Our companies include Zapi, Inmotion, Schabmueller, Best Motor, Delta-Q, ZIVAN, Stercom, BlueBotics, Ubiquicom, ZTP, and 4e Consulting.

As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1,700 employees worldwide with a total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars. For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com.

