Award recognizes leadership, innovation and measurable impact in advancing global sustainable business

EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced its co-founder and co-CEO Pierre-François Thaler has been named the winner in the Sustainability Trailblazer Award category at the Reuters Events Global Sustainability Awards 2025.

The award celebrates global leaders who pioneer new ideas and actions that challenge the status quo within their businesses and industries. Recipients are recognized for their proven commitment to driving long-term sustainable impact, with measurable results showing how their initiatives benefit the business and scale across the organization.

Under Thaler's co-leadership EcoVadis has evolved from an ambitious startup into a sustainability unicorn valued at $1 billion, trusted by over 150,000 rated companies and influencing $2.74 (€2.38) trillion in procurement spend. Today, the company helps businesses across 250 industries and in 185 countries meet regulatory demands, reduce GHG emissions, and improve sustainability performance across their value chains.

Thaler was recognized primarily for his leadership overseeing EcoVadis' acquisition of leading human rights technology company Ulula and the development of EcoVadis Worker Voice. The platform gives over 5.8 million workers in more than 80 countries an anonymous channel to report actual labor conditions via mobile surveys, instant messages, or in-person questionnaires. Worker Voice equips organizations with real-time,verifiable data to identify and drive tangible improvements in working conditions and strengthen compliance with evolving regulations like the CSDDD.

In addition to the Ulula acquisition, Thaler was also recognized for efforts surrounding the launch of the Carbon Data Network (CDN), enabling companies to move from carbon estimates to action and prepare for regulations like the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. CDN provides businesses with unparalleled access to insights on primary carbon data reliability from their suppliers. Built on a network of more than 150,000 organizations, this streamlined collection and transparency of primary emissions data empowers companies to drive and measure their Scope 3 decarbonization progress.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Reuters as this year's Sustainability Trailblazer," said Pierre-François Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "Together with my co-founder Frédéric Trinel, our mission has always been to make sustainability a core part of how business gets done. By combining technology, data, and collaboration, we're helping companies take action that protects people, strengthens communities, and safeguards the planet for generations to come."

The Reuters Events Sustainability Trailblazer Award highlights leaders shaping a more responsible global economy through innovation and measurable action. Thaler joins a distinguished list of finalists recognized for redefining corporate sustainability through vision, integrity, and impact.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

