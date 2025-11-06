Globant and Riot Games Announce Partnership to Elevate Esports Player and Fan Experiences

Globant becomes official digital transformation partner to support some of Riot's most critical tech initiatives including future explorations in AI, esports viewing, and mobile integrations.

This partnership becomes the biggest agreement in the Games space in Globant's history.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, and Riot Games , the company behind global esports phenomena League of Legends (LoL) and VALORANT, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to support some of Riot's most critical innovation initiatives and fan communities across League of Legends and VALORANT Esports. This collaboration brings together Riot's world-class esports experiences with Globant's global expertise in digital reinvention.

As its new digital transformation partner, Globant will support some of Riot Games' most critical tech initiatives, including future explorations in artificial intelligence that augment esports viewing experiences and mobile integration capabilities. During the multi-year partnership, the two companies will push the boundaries of technology to unlock teams to deliver richer, more tailored experiences for millions of players and fans globally.

"Globant shares our commitment to deliver the most resonate and engaging experiences for players and fans around the world," said David Mulhall, Global Head of Esports Partnerships and Business Development, Riot Games. "Their deep expertise in technology will help us accelerate areas of the business so Rioters can focus on pushing creative boundaries of what's possible in esports and live events."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Riot Games to expand the future of gaming and esports," said Martin Migoya, Co-founder and CEO, Globant. "This partnership reflects our shared belief that technology and creativity can reshape how communities connect, play, and experience entertainment."

Globant brings extensive experience across media, entertainment, and gaming that reinforces its role as a transformative technology partner. Through its Media & Entertainment and Games Studios, the company supports global organizations in areas such as content creation and management, streaming platforms, game development, art services, quality assurance, product management, and ongoing live operations. Globant is also a trusted partner to leading sports and entertainment brands, including FIFA and Formula 1®. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technologies like AI, Globant has established itself as a key enabler of innovation and fan engagement for some of the world's most influential organizations in sports, media, and gaming.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends , which has gone on to be one of the most-played PC games in the world. In the years since, Riot has released VALORANT , Teamfight Tactics , Legends of Runeterra , League of Legends: Wild Rift , Riftbound and 2XKO . Riot's titles have led to the creation of some of the most-watched and widely recognized esports in the world, culminating in events like the League of Legends World Championship, VALORANT Champions and the TFT Open , which are watched by millions of fans each year. Riot has also expanded its IP through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane , its Emmy-winning animated series.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

