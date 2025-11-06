Grant Thornton Poland will join eight other firms across Europe, further extending seamless service delivery

The Grant Thornton Advisors platform has announced its intention to expand by adding Grant Thornton Poland a move that will deepen the platform's footprint in Europe and signals its continued investment in cross-border professional services.

The transaction, backed by an investor group led by New Mountain Capital, will bring Grant Thornton Poland's more than 1,200 professionals and US$70 million in annual revenue into a platform of 14 firms worldwide, eight of which are based in Europe namely Grant Thornton firms in Ireland, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Channel Islands and Switzerland/Liechtenstein.

Over the past decade, Grant Thornton Poland has tripled its headcount and increased its revenues fivefold, growing both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. The firm is a trusted provider of audit, tax, legal, payroll and accounting services, and is also known for its strong advisory services for mergers and acquisitions as well as digital consulting.

"Poland is one of Europe's most resilient and rapidly evolving economies, with a range of thriving industries and an appetite for sophisticated services," said Jim Peko, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. "Making Grant Thornton Poland part of the platform, which blends local expertise with multinational scale, will allow us to bring new levels of integrated service and quality to Central and Eastern Europe."

"Grant Thornton Poland is an ideal addition to our already impressive European footprint," said Steve Tennant, CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the Grant Thornton Advisors multinational platform. "By adding the Polish firm, we'll expand our ability to deliver seamless, borderless solutions, all while strengthening our position in the region and reinforcing our commitment to helping clients navigate complexity with speed, scale and quality."

Tennant also applauded Grant Thornton Poland's technology and software capabilities, augmenting the platform's broader push toward digital enablement, including a US$1 billion investment in cutting-edge AI tools and technology.

According to Tomasz Wróblewski, CEO of Grant Thornton Poland: "The multinational platform we are joining creates unprecedented opportunities both for us and for our clients. Through this collaboration, we gain access to advanced technological solutions, many powered by AI. And this is precisely what our employees and clients expect from us. Moreover, a consistent and fully integrated platform offers clients even better cross-border service and provides our employees with opportunities for development in a multinational environment."

The expansion in Europe complements the platform's growing presence in the Americas, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, where recent transactions include firms in the Cayman Islands, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand. The platform has also added specialized US firms such as Auxis, a pioneer in outsourcing and business modernization, and Stax, a leader in commercial due diligence and value creation.

The expanded platform will continue to be part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which comprises member firms in more than 150 markets worldwide.

The transaction remains subject to finalization of definitive documentation and regulatory approval.

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. With offices across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of more than18,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About Grant Thornton Poland

Grant Thornton Poland is one of the leading advisory firms in Poland and is part of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. Established in 1993, the firm employs more than 1,200 professionals across seven offices (Poznan, Warsaw, Katowice, Wroclaw, Cracow, Torun, Rzeszow) and serves over 3,000 clients annually, both domestic and international.

It provides a comprehensive range of services, including audit, tax, legal, and transactional (M&A) advisory, as well as accounting, payroll outsourcing, and digital and cybersecurity consulting. Combining deep expertise, exceptional client service with a flexible approach, Grant Thornton supports mainly medium-sized and large businesses in managing complex projects and strategic transformations.

Over the past decade, the firm has tripled its headcount and increased its revenues fivefold, growing both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. Grant Thornton is also a market leader in Poland in the field of ESG reporting audits for listed companies, and one of the leading firms providing support for the development of family businesses as well as advisory services in mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is also actively implementing its sustainability strategy, particularly through initiatives that support local communities, promote economic education and advocate for improving economic legislation.

Contacts:

Grant Thornton US

Jon Rucket

T: +1 404 984 6249

E: jon.rucket@us.gt.com

Grant Thornton Poland

Jacek Kowalczyk

T: +48 505 024 168

E: jacek.kowalczyk@pl.gt.com