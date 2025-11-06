Living Security Partners with Netskope to Deliver Access Controls That Adapt to Human, Identity, and AI-Driven Risk

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced a value-based partnership with Netskope , a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era. Specifically, Living Security is introducing a bi-directional integration that empowers organizations to enforce real-time, risk-informed access controls by adding context-rich insights from Living Security's Unify platform into Netskope's already powerful User Confidence Index (UCI).

The Living Security and Netskope integration delivers a more complete and actionable view of modern risk, particularly for human, identity, and AI-driven threats. The integration enhances Netskope's UCI, a real-time, dynamic enforcement tool that leverages User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to continuously monitor user activity. The UCI dynamically scores each user to indicate risk to the organization. The score starts at 1000 for new users and is reduced each time the user triggers an alert. Users with the lowest UCI scores represent the highest risk to the organization.

The bi-directional integration allows Living Security's human risk signals-such as phishing susceptibility, credential hygiene, and data loss policy violations-to directly inform the UCI's decisions. This provides enhanced context to Netskope's enforcement engine, enabling it to dynamically modify access controls based on a user's behavioral risk. This combined approach reduces alert fatigue for security analysts and helps manage risk.

As autonomous AI "co-workers"-Agentic AI systems capable of making decisions, accessing sensitive systems, and executing tasks on behalf of humans begin operating alongside employees-these integrated capabilities extend governance to both human and non-human actors, helping manage dynamic risk across a blended workforce.

"By combining the continuous human, identity, and risk intelligence of Living Security with the powerful, real-time decisioning of Netskope's UCI, this integration brings together two industry leaders to deliver unmatched, context-rich enforcement," said Mike Siegel, President of Living Security. "Security teams can now act with greater speed, precision, and confidence-mitigating risk from humans, identities, and autonomous AI co-workers, the instant access decisions are made."

Key Benefits of the Integration

Sharper Signal, Less Noise

Living Security now enriches web activity alerts with precise classification and policy metadata from Netskope.

Non-malicious blocks (e.g., YouTube) can be automatically suppressed, enabling analysts to focus on real threats.

Real-Time Adaptive Access Controls

User insights from Living Security can directly inform Netskope UCI decisions, modifying access dynamically based on behavioral risk levels.

Trigger contextual interventions (nudges, just-in-time training, adjust access controls) tied to real risk indicators.

Closed-Loop Risk Reduction

Human-centric risk insights from Living Security flow back into enforcement points, allowing access decisions to reflect not only user actions, but also intent, identity, and threat exposure.

Strategic Impact on Human Risk Management

Recent research from the Cyentia Institute, conducted with Living Security, shows that just 10% of users are responsible for 73% of risky behaviors-yet most organizations only detect a fraction of those activities. Without the right context, analysts spend excessive time chasing low-value alerts instead of focusing on the riskiest patterns. This integration reduces alert fatigue and increases confidence by filtering out noise and tying alerts to real human risk.

For example, when Netskope flags suspicious data movement, Living Security can trigger a targeted response in the form of guidance, a nudge, or even risk-informed access restrictions, without either party relying on binary block/allow policies that lack context.

"As threats grow more complex-driven by user actions, identity misuse, evolving external attacks, and now the rise of Agentic AI co-workers-aligning full risk context with enforcement is critical," said David Willis, Vice President of Technology Alliances. "Our integration with Living Security provides additional telemetry to drive adaptive policy enforcement that reflects not just what users do, but also who they are, the context of the access they have, the AI agents working on their behalf, and the threats they may be exposed to."

To learn more, visit https://www.livingsecurity.com/about-us/partners/technology-alliance-program or https://www.netskope.com/partners/technology-partners-integrations

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that's starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security's Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises including Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security is evolving the category through AI-native innovation. Learn more about the next era of HRM at livingsecurity.ai .

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow's threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-partners-with-netskope-to-deliver-access-controls-1097570