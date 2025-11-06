What CSR Leaders Need to Know About Donor Advised Funds: Insights from CSR Talent Group Expert Susanne Salerno

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / CSR Talent Group:

The latest episode of CSR Talent Group's Corporate Impact Leaders podcast dives into a topic that's gaining significant traction among corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals: Donor Advised Funds (DAFs). In this episode, CSR Talent Group Affiliate Susanne Salerno breaks down what CSR leaders should know about DAFs, the different models available, and how they can strategically fit within a company's social impact framework.

Susanne brings a wealth of experience working with corporate philanthropy teams and nonprofit partners, and her insights help demystify how DAFs can be leveraged to create more flexible, efficient, and impactful giving strategies.

What Listeners Will Learn

In this episode, Susanne covers key questions and considerations for CSR and philanthropy professionals, including:

What exactly is a Donor Advised Fund? A practical overview of how DAFs work and the entities that typically sponsor them.

Different models and approaches: Exploring corporate, community foundation, and national DAF options, and how each may align with a company's goals.

When a DAF makes sense: Understanding the circumstances where a DAF structure can support strategic giving, employee engagement, and long-term impact.

Common misconceptions: Clarifying what DAFs can and cannot do, and how to avoid common pitfalls.

Susanne's grounded, experience-based guidance makes this episode an invaluable listen for CSR leaders seeking clarity in a complex philanthropic landscape.

A Note of Caution

While this episode provides practical advice and perspective, it's important to remember that CSR Talent Group and Susanne Salerno are not Donor Advised Fund providers. Companies should consult their legal and financial counsel before making decisions regarding DAF structures or charitable giving vehicles.

