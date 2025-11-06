Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) has appointed to its board of directors ex-Tullow Oil executive, Bill Torr.

Further to the recent appointment of Robin Sutherland as a Record Resources director, Bill Torr was also part of the original executive team at Energy Africa, Cape Town. Bill started his career as finance manager with Engen Exploration and its North Sea investments and operations at the Alba and Britannia fields in the early 1990s. Engen Exploration division became Energy Africa in the 1996 and was sold to Tullow Oil, Dublin, in 2004. Torr had been company secretary at the inception of Energy Africa and became its Chief Financial Officer in the four years prior to its sale.

During his period with Energy Africa, Torr was responsible for raising financing for oil and gas asset development in Equatorial Guinea, the North Sea and elsewhere. He was also responsible for funding the acquisition of the M'Boundi oil and gas block located onshore in the Republic of Congo. M'Boundi was subsequently developed by Maurel & Prom, Paris, and, later sold to ENI. Production there reached 56,000 barrels of oil per day.

At Energy Africa, Torr was involved in defending the company against a hostile takeover bid from the Malaysian national oil company, Petronas. Following the Petronas action, Energy Africa was acquired by Tullow.

Subsequent to the Tullow Oil takeover, Torr became General Manager for Tullow South Africa and was responsible for its local operations as well as involvement in commercial issues in different African countries. Torr exited Tullow in 2015 and joined Africa Energy Corp (AEC), a Lundin group company comprised of many former executives from Energy Africa and Tullow. During this period, Torr was involved in a review of opportunities and assets in and beyond Southern Africa, including acquiring an interest in Block 11B/12B located off the South African coast operated by Total Energies, Paris. This acquisition led to the subsequent discoveries of the Brulpadda and Luiperd gas and condensate fields. Torr, since 2019, has been a financial and commercial consultant based in Cape Town, South Africa, for both AEC and Africa Oil Corp (Meren).

Alain Mizelle, President and COO said: "Bill's distinguished financial and commercial accomplishments make him a valuable additional contributor to Record's board. His track record of success in the oil and gas sector spans the North Sea to West and Southern Africa. His leadership qualities have been proven and tested at Energy Africa, Tullow Oil and recently AEC. We are very proud for someone of this calibre, depth and experience to agree to join Record Resources and work with the rest of the board and team to help grow shareholder value."

The appointment of Bill Torr to the board of directors of the company is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

David Johnson is resigning his board seat to allow room for Mr. Torr's appointment. Mr. Johnson remains the company's Corporate Secretary and Legal Counsel.

