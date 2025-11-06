TITAN Group has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Vracs de L'Estuaire, a Company with state-of-the-art facilities, including a grinding plant located at the port of Le Havre in Northern France.

The facility is ideally positioned to serve one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in Europe. This strategic investment strengthens TITAN's presence in France, building on its existing operations in the Marseille market, and marks an important step in further accelerating the implementation of TITAN's innovation and decarbonization agenda, providing an additional platform for serving the customers with the Group's low carbon cement and pozzolanic based alternative cementitious materials.

The signing of the transaction is subject to the notification of employees. The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary legal procedures and is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

