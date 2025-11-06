Filtronic has announced a €7m contract to supply radio frequency (RF) assemblies for integration into a major low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation programme. The contract is for delivery over the next three years, providing support for our FY26 and FY27 forecasts. The deal highlights the company's increasing diversification in the space sector, with programmes supported for both US- and European-operated LEO constellations.

