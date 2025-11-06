Vertosoft Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the US Federal Government

Vertosoft AI Launchpad ('VAIL') is now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Vertosoft, a trusted value-driven software distributor, announced that it listed Vertosoft's AI Launchpad ('VAIL') offering in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Vertosoft



Vertosoft's AI LaunchPad empowers government agencies to rapidly harness the power of artificial intelligence through an end-to-end platform that automates data prep, unifies data aggregation, simplifies model creation, and scales AI deployment with reliability and governance at its core.

"Vertosoft is committed to empowering federal agencies with the tools they need to accelerate responsible AI adoption," said Chet Hayes, Chief Technology Officer at Vertosoft. "By making our AI LaunchPad available in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, we're enabling government customers to more easily access scalable, secure, and mission-ready AI capabilities that drive innovation and efficiency."

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson

Digital Marketing Manager

info@vertosoft.com

571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino

Channel Marketing Specialist

nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com

571-707-4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-listed-in-aws-%22icmp%22-for-the-us-federal-government-1097126