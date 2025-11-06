Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.11.2025 15:38 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vertosoft Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the US Federal Government

Vertosoft AI Launchpad ('VAIL') is now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Vertosoft, a trusted value-driven software distributor, announced that it listed Vertosoft's AI Launchpad ('VAIL') offering in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Vertosoft

Vertosoft

Vertosoft's AI LaunchPad empowers government agencies to rapidly harness the power of artificial intelligence through an end-to-end platform that automates data prep, unifies data aggregation, simplifies model creation, and scales AI deployment with reliability and governance at its core.

"Vertosoft is committed to empowering federal agencies with the tools they need to accelerate responsible AI adoption," said Chet Hayes, Chief Technology Officer at Vertosoft. "By making our AI LaunchPad available in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, we're enabling government customers to more easily access scalable, secure, and mission-ready AI capabilities that drive innovation and efficiency."

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson
Digital Marketing Manager
info@vertosoft.com
571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino
Channel Marketing Specialist
nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com
571-707-4130

.

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-listed-in-aws-%22icmp%22-for-the-us-federal-government-1097126

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.