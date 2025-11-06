SOHM, Inc: SOHM Inc. Releases White Paper on ABBIE, a Cas9-Guided Integrase Enabling Stable Gene Integration and Creation of SKOV3-GYS1 Cell Line for Drug Discovery

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTCID:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, a leader in Gene Editing and Cell Engineering is pleased to announced the release of a technical white paper describing ABBIE, a Cas9-guided integrase platform that enables donor-DNA integration without double-strand breaks or viral vectors. Using ABBIE, the team established SKOV3-GYS1, an ovarian cancer cell line with stable overexpression of glycogen synthase 1 (GYS1) to support drug-discovery applications focused on glycogen metabolism.

Highlights from the white paper

Non-viral, DSB-free integration: ABBIE employs a dCas9-integrase fusion to guide targeted, donor-DNA integration while avoiding double-strand breaks and viral delivery .

Functional overexpression achieved: In ABBIE-engineered cells, GYS1 protein levels were ~3× those of parental SKOV3 cells, and GYS1 catalytic activity exceeded 5× parental levels.

Genomic characterization: Following selection, bulk populations exhibited stable donor integration . Whole-genome sequencing of the highest-expressing clone revealed a single integration event at an intergenic locus .

Targeting note & ongoing work: While ABBIE is guide-directed, the exact insertion coordinates can diverge from the canonical CRISPR-Cas9 target. Ongoing studies are refining target-selection rules and determinants of integration site choice to further improve precision and reproducibility.

Research and development significance

GYS1 plays a central role in glycogen metabolism and has been implicated in tumor survival under stress conditions. The SKOV3-GYS1 line offers a robust in-vitro platform for mechanistic studies and for screening GYS1-targeting small molecules and other metabolic modulators. More broadly, ABBIE's non-viral, DSB-free approach may help expand knock-in strategies for cell-engineering and model development.

Partnership opportunities

SOHM welcomes strategic partnerships to accelerate assay development, screening campaigns, and platform optimization using ABBIE-engineered models. Interested parties are invited to contact SOHM.

White paper: Articles and Publications - SOHM Inc.

https://sohm.com/abbie-and-the-future-of-cancer-research/

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

For further information regarding this announcement or to explore potential collaborations, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

