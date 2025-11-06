Royalton Hotels & Resorts Launches Its Black Friday Sale Earlier Than Ever Before

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of its 15th anniversary and following a year filled with major milestones including new resort openings, portfolio-wide enhancements, and charitable initiatives, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues its celebrations by launching its Black Friday Sale earlier than ever before. The event, highly anticipated by travelers, has become a tradition for offering the most attractive rates of the year, allowing guests to travel anytime from now through December 2026.

Starting November 6, Royalton's expanding portfolio invites travelers to save hundreds of dollars on the getaway that suits them best. Options include the ultra high luxury Royalton Reserve Collection, featuring the iconic Paraíso de la Bonita, the vibrant adult atmosphere of Royalton CHIC Resorts, the sophisticated serenity of Royalton Hideaway, the mindful sophistication of Royalton Vessence Resorts, and the family-friendly luxury of Royalton Luxury Resorts, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and the boutique charm of Mystique by Royalton.

Royalton's Black Friday Sale extends across its portfolio, including the guest-favorite and fully renovated Royalton Riviera Cancunand Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancunresorts. All newly refreshed suites are available during this sale with no blackout dates until December 2026, making it the perfect option for travelers looking to celebrate the holidays by the beach while enjoying exceptional savings. The upcoming Royalton Vessence Barbados, opening in Summer 2026, adds even more excitement to this year's sale, bringing dream vacations within reach.

This year's sale applies to all room and suite categories, including Diamond Club accommodations and the recently announced Royalton Suites & Villastier, which features the most spacious layouts and unique suites in the Caribbean. These include oceanfront Presidential Suites, overwater bungalows, multi-bedroom Chairman Suites, and the signature CHIC Mansion.

Couples and groups can also take advantage of exclusive Black Friday incentives across participating resorts, including a complimentary private event and a kids-free promotion for qualifying wedding and social bookings. From intimate ceremonies overlooking the ocean to milestone celebrations in the tropics, Royalton Hotels & Resorts offers unforgettable moments in settings that inspire connection.

With travel dates available through late 2026, early planning during the Black Friday Sale ensures access to the best selection of room categories and dates across the portfolio. Availability and pricing vary by destination and season, making early reservations the best way to secure the most sought-after stays.

For additional information, please visit royaltonresorts.comand planethollywoodhotels.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resortsis a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity and DreamBed. Royalton Hideawaydelivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resortsintroduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resortsinvites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royaltonoffers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negrilpresents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1551b18-28e6-4561-ba2b-0757c2828311

For more information, please contact media@royalton.com