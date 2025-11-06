AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform honored for innovation and leadership in supplier integration and governance

Scientist.com, the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform for the life sciences, has been named the winner of the Supplier Management Excellence award at the prestigious B2B Ecommerce Awards. The honor recognizes organizations that set new standards in supplier network innovation, integration, and performance to deliver superior customer value.

"Winning this award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's relentless focus on simplifying and accelerating R&D," said Andrew Nashed, VP, Supplier Relations at Scientist.com. "Our platform automates and optimizes the complex process of supplier management, enabling scientists to focus on innovation while we handle compliance, integration, and operational efficiency."

Scientist.com was recognized for its industry-leading approach to building and managing the world's largest network of scientific service providers. Its technology-driven platform connects pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic researchers with over 6,000 pre-qualified suppliers worldwide, who offer everything from basic lab tools to advanced clinical research services, through a secure, compliant, and transparent procurement process.

With rigorous vetting, white-glove onboarding, and AI-powered governance tools, Scientist.com ensures that every supplier interaction meets the highest standards of quality, security, and regulatory compliance. The result is a frictionless buying experience that accelerates discovery and development while reducing operational risk and administrative burden.

The B2B Ecommerce Awards celebrate excellence across the business-to-business commerce ecosystem, honoring organizations that demonstrate outstanding innovation, technology integration, and measurable business impact. The Supplier Management Excellence category recognizes platforms that most effectively manage supplier performance, integration, and collaboration at scale.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the life science industry's leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform. The company simplifies drug discovery and clinical development by streamlining procurement, ensuring compliance, and connecting researchers with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers. Scientist.com powers private marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotech firms.

Visit www.scientist.com to learn more.

