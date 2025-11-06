DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Reissues Exclusive 'White by Vera Wang' Archival Capsule Collection With Limited Release, Celebrating the Brands' Renewed Partnership

Ten timeless looks capture the artistry, emotion, & innovation that defined a generation of brides & bridesmaids - paving the way for the next chapter of David's x Vera Wang Bride coming Spring 2026

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today launched a limited edition "White by Vera Wang" archival collection in celebration of the David's Bridal x Vera Wang Bride exclusive global partnership. Featuring ten handcrafted-to-order dresses for brides and bridesmaids, the archival capsule showcases a revival of the two brand's most celebrated bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses from its original partnership in the early 2010s. With limited, first-come-first-serve inventory due to the collection's heritage fabric sourcing and cut-to-order capacity, each of the archival dresses - featuring five bridal gowns and five bridesmaids dresses (available in five colors each) - will be custom made, allowing for up to 30 dresses per style/color. The archival collection is available immediately exclusively at DavidsBridal.com .

David's Vera Wang Archival Collection marks the first step in the long-term partnership between the two brands and sets the stage for what's to come as the collaboration deepens with the first David's Bridal x Vera Wang Bride line being unveiled in Spring 2026.

"This collection is more than a reissue, it's a reawakening," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "These gowns once defined an era of bridal fashion, and their return marks a full-circle moment for both Vera and David's. We're proud to revive these iconic designs for a new generation of brides and bridesmaids - women who are every bit as timeless, confident, and modern as the gowns themselves, bridging the past and present with modern craftsmanship and enduring style."

This limited-inventory capsule collection brings back David's Bridal & Vera Wang's most iconic silhouettes, each one meticulously selected from the archives as not only best-sellers, but because of each dress' timeless designs that perfectly meets today's modern romantic bridal era. The collection honors the artistry, innovation, and emotion that defined an era of brides, while simultaneously introducing these enduring designs to current brides and bridesmaids. First launched in 2011, "White by Vera Wang for David's Bridal" made headlines for bringing Vera Wang's signature luxury aesthetic together with David's dedication to affordable, high-quality craftsmanship - ultimately, democratizing access to couture designs and setting a new precedent for collaboration in the bridal industry.

The Limited-Edition Archival Collection includes:

Bridal - Available in Ivory, Sizes 0-22, while fabric lasts VW351263 | Fall 2015 - A slim silhouette crepe gown featuring a modern high neckline. VW351180 | Spring 2014 - Fit-and-flare gown with Mikado bodice and tulle skirt, showcasing an iconic blend of fabrics and a straight neckline. VW351178 | Fall 2013 - Tossed tulle and textured cellophane organza gown with a clean, modern draped bodice and straight neckline. VW351179 | Spring 2011 - Drop-waist silhouette with layered tulle skirt, featuring refined fabric mixing and a contemporary drop-waist shape. VW351011 | Spring 2011 - Fit-and-flare gown with dramatic skirt detailing and fabric manipulation, featuring clean lines and a straight neckline.

Bridesmaids Dresses - Available in Blush, Ebony, Midnight, Wine, Forest, Sizes 0-22 VW360214 | Spring 2015 - Soft satin gown with plunging V-neckline, defined waistband, and high slit detail. VW360215 | Spring 2015 - Chiffon one-shoulder gown with asymmetrical bodice, natural waist, and side slit. VW360195 | Spring 2015 - Classic V-neck chiffon gown with tonal waistband and floor-length A-line skirt. VW360274 | Fall 2016 - One-shoulder chiffon gown with draped bodice and side slit detail. VW360189 | Spring 2015 - Cascading ruffle chiffon gown with deep-V neckline and soft pleating through the waist.



The Archival Collection is available for a limited time while fabric lasts, beginning November 6, 2025, exclusively online at DavidsBridal.com . Quantities are limited and each gown is made to order. Bridal styles starting at $1,699 and bridesmaid styles beginning at $229.95.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

