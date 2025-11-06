Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
06.11.2025 16:02 Uhr
P...for Passive Building, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

The concept of passive building emerged in Germany in the 1970s. The aim of this approach? To see how much could be done to reduce the energy bills of buildings. How have these pioneering buildings and related concepts inspired architects and occupants to find ways to make homes more sustainable? Let's find out.

Listen here, P...for Passive Building, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

