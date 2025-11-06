New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - DealMaker, North America's largest retail capital-raising platform, has raised $20 million USD in financing of equity and debt by new investor Information Venture Partners and existing partner CIBC Innovation Banking. This funding round is a testament to DealMaker's industry leadership and rapid growth in the $2.4 trillion1 retail capital markets. This funding round follows major milestones including: DealMaker's recent acquisition of Rally On Media, expansion of its U.S. presence and new headquarters in New York City, the launch of DealMaker Sports, and record breaking volumes in the first half of 2025.

DealMaker has helped hundreds of innovative companies across a wide range of industries raise over $2.3 billion in capital directly from individual investors-from startups and growth stage companies to pre- and post-IPO private offerings. And with the backing of Information Venture Partners and CIBC Innovation Banking, DealMaker is primed to continue to redefine the capital markets and help more companies harness the power of their communities to build their brands, increase loyalty and grow on their own terms-without giving up control.

"We are very excited to have the backing of Information Venture Partners and CIBC Innovation Banking-two firms that share our vision for the democratization of capital markets and the power of direct to investor capital raising," said Rebecca Kacaba, DealMaker Co-Founder & CEO. "We believe it's more important than ever to take a strategic approach to capital raising-from venture capital to retail equity to growth debt-this round allows us to accelerate the deployment of AI across our product line, capitalize on emerging ownership models across professional and collegiate sports, and deliver greater value to our customers. This positions DealMaker to be a market leader in a rapidly growing sector where more and more companies-from startups to the hottest IPOs are prioritizing retail investors."

Today's capital markets and ownership models are rapidly evolving as founders and operators realize the advantages of diversifying their capital stacks as strategic levers for maintaining great control as they scale - both within the private and public markets.

"We share DealMaker's vision and believe their AI-driven white-label platform is truly differentiating," said Robert Antoniades, Co-Founder and General Partner at Information Venture Partners. "With a long history of backing innovations that open and modernize markets, we see DealMaker as a natural fit-where we can add meaningful value-as it unlocks retail capital in a rapidly evolving, high-growth market "

DealMaker provides the unique ability to not only raise capital directly from individual investors-but simultaneously build community, loyalty and brand value pays dividends well beyond the capital raise.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with DealMaker and to work alongside IVP in supporting the company's next phase of growth," said Joshua Olawale, Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. "DealMaker's technology-driven approach to capital raising aligns with our commitment to supporting innovative growth-stage companies."

DealMaker's growth is a direct result of the ambition and growth of our amazing customers that have trusted us to power over 900 offerings and process over 1.5 million investments. And this funding and backing from Information Venture Partners, specialists in guiding B2B FinTech companies rapidly scale growth and CIBC Innovation Banking, which has 25 years of specialized experience in growth-stage tech across North America and over $11 billion in funds managed - allow us to continue to innovate so they can dream big and raise boldly.

About DealMaker

Headquartered in New York City, DealMaker is the future of capital raising. With over $2.3 billion capital raised, DealMaker AI-driven platform provides companies with the unique ability to own their end-to-end capital raising lifecycle - providing a single platform to acquire, convert and engage retail investors. DealMaker's white label approach ensures companies own their data and their future while seamlessly managing compliance, payments and investor relations - letting them focus and building their brand, their community and their business. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

About Information Venture Partners

Information Venture Partners is a Toronto-based growth stage venture capital firm partnering with visionary founders transforming B2B fintech and enterprise software. With decades of financial-services experience and a track record of scaling category leaders like Adaptive Insights and Verafin, the firm brings deep domain expertise, strategic guidance and long-term support to help bold entrepreneurs build enduring, global companies. informationvp.com

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking has 25 years of specialized experience in growth-stage tech and life science companies across North America - a longer track record than most banks. CIBC Innovation Banking now has over $11 billion in funds managed including life sciences, health care, cleantech companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, and has assisted over 700 venture and private equity-backed businesses over the past six and a half years. The bank operates out of 14 global locations in San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, Toronto, London, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, Montreal, Atlanta, Reston, and Durham. Connect with us today to start the conversation. Innovationbanking.cibc.com

1. Deloitte Center for Financial Services. April 24, 2025. Increasing retail client exposure to private capital investing. April 24, 2025. Source Link.

