Elderly consumers targeted by sales staff who promised government grant refunds to cover the cost of solar equipment and maintenance but failed to deliver. More than GBP 3.1 million ($4.0 million) was paid into bank accounts of two now defunct companies between May 2023 and January 2025.A UK solar company has been shut down following a fraud investigation that found elderly consumers were targeted with false promises of government grant refunds. A connected company entered insolvency earlier in 2025. Investigations carried out by the UK government's Insolvency Service found 80 complaints were ...

